Fresh off the news that Madea is coming back Feb. 25, Netflix has released the first trailer for A Madea Homecoming.

TVLine reports, the film “centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.”

I’m sure you know this without me telling you, but the clip features Madea and Joe taking shots at one another, Madea making “funny” Jesus jokes and warm family fun.



Familiar Madea favorites Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam reunite with Tyler Perry in the film. And naturally, they’re joined by Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, because this franchise needed more people in ridiculous makeup.

Remember back in 2019 when Tyler Perry went on his very successful Madea farewell tour? It was a whole thing, where he wanted to do new things and very emotionally decided to retire the character.

Apparently, the world became so messed up, the only thing that could save us is Madea. As previously reported by The Root, in June 2021 Perry tweeted a video saying Madea was coming back because “we need to laugh.”

“Too much is going on in the country,” he said. “... I was done, but she’s coming back.”

Obviously this is about the money, since Netflix has shown it has no problems writing big checks, but come on? Madea really!?

I understand the franchise is immensely popular and the film will be a huge success. However, I don’t need Tyler Perry telling me that another formulaic Madea movie is somehow going to lift me out of the depression and anxiety caused by the last two chaotic years.

We’re all about celebrating Black culture and entertainment, so we want the movie to do well, but we also want 2022 to bring more original projects and less predictable rehashes.

That being said, enjoy Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming premiering on Netflix Feb. 25.