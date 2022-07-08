NFL Glory

By 1985, the USFL was defunct and Walker needed a new home. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys but didn’t start playing until 1986. After two years in the backfield with a fellow Heisman winner, Tony Dorsett, the Cowboys traded Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in what became one of the most famous personnel moves in NFL history. Walker went on to play 11 more seasons in the NFL, with the Vikings, Eagles, Giants and Cowboys again, but his fortunes in the NFL never reached the heights of players like Emmett Smith and Darren Woodson, that the Cowboys would ultimately receive as a result of the trade. Walker also never got a Super Bowl ring.