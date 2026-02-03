The Essential Luther Vandross Playlist of His Best Songs

LOS ANGELES – 1995: Singer Luther Vandross poses for a portrait in 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Although Kendrick Lamar and SZA walked away with the 2026 Grammy for Record of the Year for their song “luther”—which sampled the 1982 Luther Vandross hit “If This World Were Mine”—the late iconic singer still somehow became one of the hottest topics of the night.

This was thanks in large part to Cher’s hilarious and accidental flub, announcing Vandross as the winner instead Lamar. But still it made for a good reason to talk about the legendary singer and his musical contributions. It also got us thinking about our favorite Luther Vandross songs and so we’d figure what better way to wax poetic about them than by putting together our top favorite tracks of his for the best of the best playlist!

Fair warning though: this list will make you move and groove so make room wherever you are!

Never Too Much”

It doesn’t matter what kind of event it is, wedding, birthday, family reunion, cookout, homegoing. When those first few beats of “Never Too Much” drops, the dance floor is instantly packed with people loudly proclaiming, “This is my jam!”

Bad Boy (Having A Party)

“Roll back the rug everybody. Move all the tables and chairs”—that’s quite literally the perfect opening line for this perfect song that encapsulates all the best feels when it comes to getting together with family and friends for a good ole time!

“Superstar”

With all due respect to Karen Carpenter, the minute Luther started singing, this became his song. Even she would admit he did what needed to be done!

“Give Me the Reason”

Only the legend could take this cold breakup track and make it a jam you can’t help dancing to. “Give me the reason to want you back” is empowering, but it also has a groove you can’t resist.

“If This World Were Mine” (with Cheryl Lynn)

Sometimes you hear a duet that’s so brilliantly sung and harmonized, you get lost in the music. That’s how we feel when we listen to Vandross and Lynn deliver this vocal masterclass. And Lamar’s updated version is a fresh spin on this old classic.

“So Amazing”

What’s beautiful about Luther’s many love songs is their simplicity. The way they describe love is joyful and pure. “So amazing to be loved. I’d follow you to the moon and the stars above” is all you really need. They don’t make love songs like this anymore!

“I Can Make It Better”

Luther was such a brilliant vocalist, his prowess as songwriter/producer isn’t always appreciated as much as it should be. On “I Can Make It Better” he takes the familiar “leave your man” concept and crafts it into a compelling story. It’s a running theme in all his music.

“A House Is Not a Home”

Luther was such a master vocalist, he could bend and twist a melody into a musical sculpture like the artist he was. This is never more evident than when he performed this unforgettable break up song live. Oh, to be in that room and feel that moment live!

“Here and Now”

You have never in your life been to a Black wedding where classic wasn’t played. It is the quintessential Black love song. (Even though it has admittedly been oversaturated).

“Don’t Want to Be a Fool”

There’s a sadness in Vandross’ love songs that lay his heart bare. Yes, he’s singing to all of us, but he’s also sharing his own pain and loneliness through his art. This was made even more evident in his 2024 documentary “Luther: Never Too Much.”

“Power of Love/Love Power”

With so many songs about love, any other artist’s catalog would feel repetitive. However, every time Luther sang about love, he examined a different aspect of the emotion. And it works brilliantly every single time.

“Stop to Love”

There’s a classic R&B groove that’s found in all Vandross’ tracks that you can’t teach. It’s the kind of musical intuition that some artists just inherently have.

“Dance With My Father”

One of the singer’s final hits is a devastating exploration of loss, closure and father/child relationships. If you don’t cry listening to this, you’re a robot.

“How Many Times Can We Say Goodbye” (with Dionne Warwick)

You already know that putting Luther and Ms. Dionne together led to pure perfection. And as you might expect, the vocal talents they laid on this track was nothing short of magic.

“Any Love”

The blend of sadness and hopefulness might make this Vandross’ most personal song. Though he knows he’ll find love soon, you still feel the loneliness of his wait. It’s simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking.

“Going in Circles”

Luther made plenty of covers, we could do a whole separate list of them. He has the very rare ability to make every single one feel like a brand new song, while also honoring the original. Aspiring vocalists should study “Going in Circles” to learn how to build a song to a proper climax.