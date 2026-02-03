Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Essential Luther Vandross Playlist of His Best Songs

The late Luther Vandross is still a trending topic thanks to the 2026 Grammys. So what better time than now to take a look at some of his best songs!

By










Published

LOS ANGELES – 1995: Singer Luther Vandross poses for a portrait in 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Although Kendrick Lamar and SZA walked away with the 2026 Grammy for Record of the Year for their song “luther”—which sampled the 1982 Luther Vandross hit “If This World Were Mine”—the late iconic singer still somehow became one of the hottest topics of the night.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Elon Musk is Leaving the Trump Administration and Black Twitter is Buzzing

This was thanks in large part to Cher’s hilarious and accidental flub, announcing Vandross as the winner instead Lamar. But still it made for a good reason to talk about the legendary singer and his musical contributions. It also got us thinking about our favorite Luther Vandross songs and so we’d figure what better way to wax poetic about them than by putting together our top favorite tracks of his for the best of the best playlist!

Fair warning though: this list will make you move and groove so make room wherever you are!

Never Too Much”

It doesn’t matter what kind of event it is, wedding, birthday, family reunion, cookout, homegoing. When those first few beats of “Never Too Much” drops, the dance floor is instantly packed with people loudly proclaiming, “This is my jam!”

Bad Boy (Having A Party)

“Roll back the rug everybody. Move all the tables and chairs”—that’s quite literally the perfect opening line for this perfect song that encapsulates all the best feels when it comes to getting together with family and friends for a good ole time!

“Superstar”

With all due respect to Karen Carpenter, the minute Luther started singing, this became his song. Even she would admit he did what needed to be done!

“Give Me the Reason”

Only the legend could take this cold breakup track and make it a jam you can’t help dancing to. “Give me the reason to want you back” is empowering, but it also has a groove you can’t resist.

“If This World Were Mine” (with Cheryl Lynn)

Sometimes you hear a duet that’s so brilliantly sung and harmonized, you get lost in the music. That’s how we feel when we listen to Vandross and Lynn deliver this vocal masterclass. And Lamar’s updated version is a fresh spin on this old classic.

“So Amazing”

What’s beautiful about Luther’s many love songs is their simplicity. The way they describe love is joyful and pure. “So amazing to be loved. I’d follow you to the moon and the stars above” is all you really need. They don’t make love songs like this anymore!

“I Can Make It Better”

Luther was such a brilliant vocalist, his prowess as songwriter/producer isn’t always appreciated as much as it should be. On “I Can Make It Better” he takes the familiar “leave your man” concept and crafts it into a compelling story. It’s a running theme in all his music.

“A House Is Not a Home”

Luther was such a master vocalist, he could bend and twist a melody into a musical sculpture like the artist he was. This is never more evident than when he performed this unforgettable break up song live. Oh, to be in that room and feel that moment live!

“Here and Now”

You have never in your life been to a Black wedding where classic wasn’t played. It is the quintessential Black love song. (Even though it has admittedly been oversaturated).

“Don’t Want to Be a Fool”

There’s a sadness in Vandross’ love songs that lay his heart bare. Yes, he’s singing to all of us, but he’s also sharing his own pain and loneliness through his art. This was made even more evident in his 2024 documentary “Luther: Never Too Much.”

“Power of Love/Love Power”

With so many songs about love, any other artist’s catalog would feel repetitive. However, every time Luther sang about love, he examined a different aspect of the emotion. And it works brilliantly every single time.

“Stop to Love”

There’s a classic R&B groove that’s found in all Vandross’ tracks that you can’t teach. It’s the kind of musical intuition that some artists just inherently have.

“Dance With My Father”

One of the singer’s final hits is a devastating exploration of loss, closure and father/child relationships. If you don’t cry listening to this, you’re a robot.

“How Many Times Can We Say Goodbye” (with Dionne Warwick)

You already know that putting Luther and Ms. Dionne together led to pure perfection. And as you might expect, the vocal talents they laid on this track was nothing short of magic.

“Any Love”

The blend of sadness and hopefulness might make this Vandross’ most personal song. Though he knows he’ll find love soon, you still feel the loneliness of his wait. It’s simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking.

“Going in Circles”

Luther made plenty of covers, we could do a whole separate list of them. He has the very rare ability to make every single one feel like a brand new song, while also honoring the original. Aspiring vocalists should study “Going in Circles” to learn how to build a song to a proper climax.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

'Sinners' Star Delroy Lindo's Best Movies, By the Box Office

‘Sinners’ Star Delroy Lindo’s Best Movies, By the Box Office

Veteran actor Delroy Lindo is now a first-time Oscar nominee! In honor of his achievement, let’s take a look back at his impressive filmography by box office numbers! …
Continue Reading
2026 BHM: Could One of These 13 Leaders be the Next MLK?

2026 BHM: Could One of These 13 Leaders be the Next MLK?

As we celebrate Black History Month, check out these Black leaders like Rev. William Barber II and Mari Copeny, who are carrying on Dr. King’s legacy …
Continue Reading
You'll Be Shocked at How Much These Black TV Actors <i>Really</i> Get Paid...

You’ll Be Shocked at How Much These Black TV Actors Really Get Paid…

Black actors have notoriously gotten underpaid and now Melvin Gregg and Danielle Brooks are pulling back the layers on how little they earned when first starting off! …
Continue Reading
Why Some Wendy Williams Fans are Shading Sherri Shepherd Over Her Show Cancelation

Why Some Wendy Williams Fans are Shading Sherri Shepherd Over Her Show Cancelation

Fans of talk show host Wendy Williams are not being shy about how they feel about the news that Sherri Shepherd’s show has been cancelled …
Continue Reading
The Victim of R. Kelly's Infamous Sex Tape Finally Breaks Her Silence -- and Reclaims Her Identity

The Victim of R. Kelly’s Infamous Sex Tape Finally Breaks Her Silence — and Reclaims Her Identity

EXCLUSIVE: The world knew about the infamous R. Kelly sex tape, but they’ve never heard from its victim…until now …
Continue Reading
BHM 2026: Why Gen Z Should Watch These Classic Black Shows This Black History Month

BHM 2026: Why Gen Z Should Watch These Classic Black Shows This Black History Month

From “The Jeffersons” to “All That,” here are 13 Black TV shows that Gen Z and millennials should absolutely watch this Black History Month …
Continue Reading
Why Black Folks Need To Remain Alert To New Powers ICE Agents Have Been Granted

Why Black Folks Need To Remain Alert To New Powers ICE Agents Have Been Granted

Pastor and leader of the digital faith community, The Faith Community, Kristian A. Smith, is laying out the reasons why Black folks need to pay attention to what ICE is doing …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Describes the Moments of His Arrest by FBI Agents

Don Lemon Describes the Moments of His Arrest by FBI Agents

Don Lemon finally reveals the shocking moments of his arrest by federal agents last week …
Continue Reading
The One, Hilarious Thing Keke Palmer Refuses to Do In Relationships

The One, Hilarious Thing Keke Palmer Refuses to Do In Relationships

Keke Palmer is never scared to share her opinions on love and relationships. But her latest revelation is both frank and hilarious! …
Continue Reading
Bernice King Chimes In After Shaboozey's Grammy Speech Takes an Awkward Turn 

Bernice King Chimes In After Shaboozey’s Grammy Speech Takes an Awkward Turn 

After Shaboozey’s Grammy speech caused a stir online about Black Americans and immigrants, Dr. Bernice King has responded …
Continue Reading
Why It's Finally Time for Everyone to Mute Cam Newton

Why It’s Finally Time for Everyone to Mute Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s popular ‘Funky Friday’ podcast may have an audience, but his absurd opinions have started to …
Continue Reading
Famous Pastor Reveals the Biblical Truth About 'Submissive Wives' That Social Media Ignores

Famous Pastor Reveals the Biblical Truth About ‘Submissive Wives’ That Social Media Ignores

As red pill rhetoric reshapes conversations about marriage and gender roles, the Brooklyn pastor breaks down what biblical submission actually means — and why it’s been so widely misunderstood …
Continue Reading
Elon Musk Threatens Boycott of 'The Odyssey' After Black Actress Chosen As World's Most Beautiful Woman

Elon Musk Threatens Boycott of ‘The Odyssey’ After Black Actress Chosen As World’s Most Beautiful Woman

Elon Musk is causing a stir online after rumors of an Oscar-winning actress joining the cast of “The Odyssey” began circulating online …
Continue Reading
Breaking Down Pat McGrath Lab's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Breaking Down Pat McGrath Lab’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

While some are worried that her Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing means the end for another Black-owned beauty brand, Pat McGrath says she’s not going anywhere …
Continue Reading
How a Snow-Packed 'Stolen' Parking Spot in Pittsburgh Turned Into a Viral, and Hilarious, TikTok Series

How a Snow-Packed ‘Stolen’ Parking Spot in Pittsburgh Turned Into a Viral, and Hilarious, TikTok Series

It’s an unwritten rule in some cities: don’t park in spaces you didn’t shovel. But one Pittsburgh driver found out the hard way in TikToks that’s going viral! …
Continue Reading
Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Pharrell Williams' Grammys Speech -- and It's Not Cute

Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing About Pharrell Williams’ Grammys Speech — and It’s Not Cute

Pharrell Williams accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Awards at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, but his speech has got the internet annoyed and offput. Let’s get into why! …
Continue Reading
Michael Jackson's Newly Released Recordings About Children Might Creep You Out

Michael Jackson’s Newly Released Recordings About Children Might Creep You Out

A new four-part docuseries about the 2005 trial of Michael Jackson includes disturbing new audio recordings of the singer talking about his relationship with children …
Continue Reading
The Humiliating Reason a Tuskegee University Coach Was Handcuffed, Escorted From Rival Morehouse Game

The Humiliating Reason a Tuskegee University Coach Was Handcuffed, Escorted From Rival Morehouse Game

Tuskegee University is speaking out after its coach was handcuffed and escorted away after a rival basketball game against Morehouse …
Continue Reading
All the Grammys 2026 Stars Who Called out ICE and Trump On Air

All the Grammys 2026 Stars Who Called out ICE and Trump On Air

Kehlani, Bad Bunny, Shaboozey and more stars who spoke out against ICE and President Trump at the 68th Grammy Awards …
Continue Reading
Why The Internet Is Going <i>Crazy</i> Over Colman Domingo's Joe Jackson Resemblance in Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Why The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Colman Domingo’s Joe Jackson Resemblance in Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

The trailer for the new Michael Jackson biopic has officially dropped and Colman Domingo’s portrayal as Joe Jackson has rightfully got the internet hype! …
Continue Reading