Bernice King Chimes In After Shaboozey’s Grammy Speech Takes an Awkward Turn 

When Black Americans tuned into last night’s Grammy Awards, no one could’ve expected the start Black History Month with a heated debate over immigrants and who actually built America. But after Shaboozey’s victory speech, even the daughter of one of the most legendary figures in civil rights history chimed in for the viral debate.

We previously told you country artist Shaboozey took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song “Amen.” But what we didn’t mention is just how polarizing his speech was. The Nigerian-American singer took to stage to give a special shoutout to all the immigrants and children of immigrants in the country.

“Immigrants built this country literally,” he said on Feb. 1. “So this is for them, for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it.” The “Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer added, “Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

On the surface, Shaboozey’s words offered comfort to the many migrant families still struggling in light of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. We also told you the Grammys featured tons of celebrities calling out the Trump administration and ICE following ongoing tensions in Minnesota. Though Shaboozey’s words designated with many Black folks across the world, Black Americans were quick to call him out for very obvious exclusion.

To start off Black History month, even Dr. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., took to X to express some serious concerns she said with the artist’s statements.

“Are people including enslaved Africans, descendants of those enslaved, and Black people whose unjust, low-wage labor sustained the economy in the 1800s/1900s as immigrants when they say ‘immigrants built this country?’” the activist asked on social media.

While the phrase “Immigrants built this country” has become a popular sentiment to honor the the contributions of founding American migrants, King argued that part of history is not tied to Black history, which has been plagued by slavery and Jim Crow.

“Because chattel slavery was for the express purpose of building empire, but our ancestors weren’t folks who came here seeking a better life,” she said. Nearly four million Black people were enslaved before the Civil War started. By that time, slaves helped build the White House, pave the roads and later highways and even helped shaped the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

“They arrived in chains, were bred like cattle, and severely violated, sexually and otherwise,” King continued. “Their trauma shouldn’t be diminished or forgotten, even in efforts toward freedom from ICE’s inhumane, violent tactics.”

On the 100th anniversary of Black history month, folks like King took offense to Shaboozey’s choice to exclude Black history and culture. Meanhwhile, others understood his sentiments and applauded him for shining a light on ongoing immigration issues.

King continued, “We can only get to justice for all when truth is taught, embraced, and spoken.” Shaboozey has not responded.