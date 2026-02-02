Why It’s Finally Time for Everyone to Mute Cam Newton

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Former NFL player and sports personality Cam Newton looks on during the game between the Delaware State Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

While celebrity podcasts may be all the rage right now, there are some people who really should invest their time in other things or be muted all together. And one of those people is NFL star Cam Newton. If you’re curious as to why…just look at his latest episode as proof.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

As we’ve told you before, Newton is no stranger to letting off some truly asinine takes and giving way to some absolutely absurd opinions on his “Funky Friday” podcast. Who could forget his most recent viral interview with rapper Lady London where he notoriously refused to be corrected on the spelling of the word “eclectic?”

Or when he waxed poetic about being married and the importance of it but didn’t see the issue with having eight kids by three different women. Or the time when he sat down with Bishop T.D. Jakes and skated around the wisdom he was trying to give him because his own “intellect” got in the way.

Now, it looks like Newton has once again put his foot in his mouth as evidenced by his latest podcast episode. In it, he sat down with social media influencer Demetri Wiley where they discussed a variety of topics including love and relationships. And much like before, Newton once again shared another controversial take when he essentially said that he couldn’t be friends with any attractive women because he’d have the plans to sleep with them.

“If she fine, I’m not about to have her around playing like I don’t think she’s attractive…I’m not about to play them games,” Newton said to Wiley.

While he did eventually acknowledge that it’s possible to have an attractive woman around him and not act on his urges, he asserted his disdain to having any platonic friendships with women.

Cam Newton says it’s IMPOSSIBLE to have platonic friendships with women without wanting more 😳💀👀



“I don’t have women around me that I’m cool with that I don’t have plans on st*bbing”

pic.twitter.com/tjOWbJt3rN — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) February 1, 2026

“I don’t have good looking women that’s friends around me. No, I don’t even have women friends, bro, respectfully…I know me. That means that if I’m around a woman long enough, I’m going to find something good in her that attracts me,” he said. “So understanding that, I know what’s to come from a platonic situation, I don’t even play. I don’t do that. ‘Baby you too fine for me.’”

He later doubled down on his point, saying: “I don’t have no attractive women that I’m cool with that I do not have plans on stabbing.”

And this is where we have to chime in here and say that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Like, seriously? There have been way too many times that Cam Newton has spewed some outdated, misogynistic and truly ignorant opinions on his platform and it’s about that time that we all do what we need to do to collectively mute him. Think about: he adds nothing to the cultural conversation in a way that promotes productive conversations, good lessons learned or any sort of growth and evolution. And for someone who prides himself on learning and being such an enlightened individual—his podcast anecdotes are anything but that.

What’s more is that his viewpoints on women specifically deserve way more deep dives that would be better suited for the privacy of a therapist’s office instead of in front of the nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers he has.

Given all this it’s no wonder why he was subsequently getting dragged once again for his perspective.

That nigga Cam Newton really said he can’t be just friends with no woman . Basically even if you HIT eventually he gon find something about you that’s gon make him wanna fuck 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 some niggas really can’t be helped . — BHENtel (@TheBHentel) February 1, 2026

“That nigga Cam Newton really said he can’t be just friends with no woman . Basically even if you HIT eventually he gon find something about you that’s gon make him wanna f*ck. Some niggas really can’t be helped,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“There are men who think that women aren’t anything more than a sexual object. They don’t truly enjoy women as people.. only sex with women. Cam Newton is one of those men. A loser,” said another.

“Someone needs to permanently take microphones away from Cam Newton. I am begging,” one other user wrote.

Added another: “Cam Newton making me see both sides of the “Shut up and dribble” debate.”

Cam Newton reveals so much of himself to us (derogatory) — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) February 2, 2026

“Cam Newton reveals so much of himself to us (derogatory),” one other person said.

Another user noted, “Cam Newton said he can’t be friends with women without hoping to sleep with them eventually. & here go the goofballs trying to change his mind about that lol. Appreciate the honesty from weirdos like him and keep your distance. Don’t try to be Captain save a hoe.”