The One, Hilarious Thing Keke Palmer Refuses to Do In Relationships

Keke Palmer at “The Pickup” World Premiere held at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Keke Palmer is an open book and is never scared to share her truthful and oftentimes hilarious feelings about a variety of topics. And her latest revelation about what she won’t do for love and in relationships fits the bill once more.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

If you’ll remember, the last time Palmer gave her two cents about relationships came in May 2025 through her song titled “My Confession,” which directly addressed the public fallout with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, the father of her son, Leodis. The single pulled back the curtain on the emotional strain on their publicized relationship which lead to online controversy, plenty of discourse on social media and more.

But now, in a more upbeat moment, she’s reflecting on her do’s and don’ts in love and sharing the one thing she won’t be partaking in when she gets into another serious relationship. Appearing as a guest on Monday’s episode of “Jenna & Sheinelle,” the “I Love Boosters” star revealed that while she’s open to dating a man with kids, she draws the line at having that man live with her in any capacity.

“I never want to live together. I just feel like Whoopi Goldberg said it best: ‘I don’t want nobody in my house.’ And I just feel that…I’m serious. Married even, married even!” Palmer said, referring to legendary “The Color Purple” star’s viral 2016 New York Times interview.

The “Nope” star continued: “Around the corner would be great… You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there. At best, separate rooms….But think about how fun it would be to be like, ‘I’m going over to my man’s house.’ Over there, hi husband!” she said. “It keeps it fun and exciting. I want to go sit on his couch.”

Naturally, as her words began making the rounds on social media, many online couldn’t help but empathize with “The ‘Burbs” star.

Keke Palmer values her personal space at home. In a February 2 interview on TODAY, the 32-year-old actress explained why she has no interest in living with a romantic partner. pic.twitter.com/s8K3WlBRU5 — GrokPoliticsHQ 🇺🇸 (PARODY) (@GrokPoliticsHQ) February 2, 2026

“The older I get. I understand it. Can we get a duplex,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Agreed. I need both my sinks, all my closets, and all my refrigerator,” said another.

“The older I get this may not be a bad idea. Live like next door,” one other user noted.

Added another, “Been saying this. People look at you like something’s wrong with you. I think you have a healthier relationship when both of you have your own space.”

However, there were some folks that didn’t agree with Palmer’s perspective.

“That’s not a marriage that’s a business arrangement. I get having rooms to cool off when you all are mad, but living apart is a no go,” another person wrote.

One other user asked on X/Twitter: KekePalmer saying she doesn’t want to live with her partner, even if they get married…girl. How would that even work??”