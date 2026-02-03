‘Sinners’ Star Delroy Lindo’s Best Movies, By the Box Office

Delroy Lindo at the 2026 The National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Delroy Lindo has been in the industry for years now, providing stellar performances on both the big and small screen for decades now. Now, his efforts have finally paid off at the 2026 Oscars race as he’s finally received the nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Ryan Coogler-directed horror film “Sinners.”

With his amazing achievement, that got us thinking about his filmography as a whole and all the outstanding projects he’s been a part of over the years. So, keep reading for a quick look at his best movie, ranked by box office performance!

“Sinners”- $368,289,632

Released in 2025, “Sinners” follows identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the 1930’s Jim Crow-era South who come back to their hometown to create a new path for themselves. Unfortunately, a looming evil presence threatens all that they know and love and they must band with their community in order to survive the night.

“Ransom”- $309,492,681

Released in 1996, “Ransom” centers around a self-made multi-millionaire whose son is kidnapped. After initially agreeing to pay the ransom, he then decides to use the ransom money as a bounty instead.

“Gone in 60 Seconds”- $237,202,299

Released in 2000, “Gone in 60 Seconds” tells the story of an ex-thief who must steal 50 luxury cars in 3 days for a crime boss in an effort to save his brother. However, that means reuniting with his old crew, including his mentor and ex-girlfriend, while police race to track them down.

“Get Shorty”- $115,101,622

Released in 1995, “Get Shory” follows a mobster and loan shark who travels from Florida to Hollywood to collect a debt and somehow finds himself involved in the crazy and similarly sleazy world of Hollywood.

“Romeo Must Die”- $91,036,760

Released in 2000, “Romeo Must Die” (a play on “Romeo and Juliet” but for the modern day and age), centers on a vengeful cop who is determined to seek out his brother’s killer and winds up falling for the daughter of a businessman who is involved in a money-deal with his father.

“The Cider House Rules”- $88,545,092

Released in 1999, “The Cider House Rules” tells the story of an orphan who grows up under the tutelage of a doctor who runs an orphanage during World War II. However, his longing for freedom leads him to eventually part ways from the orphanage in order to forge a path of his own.

“The Core”- $73,498,611

Released in 2003, “The Core” revolves around a secret government program called Project Destiny that causes the Earth’s core to stop spinning, leading to a global catastrophe. As a result, a group of scientists must drill down the center of the planet and set off explosions in order to get things back in order.

“This Christmas”- $49,778,552

Released in 2007, “This Christmas” focuses on the loving yet imperfect Whitfield family who have all come back to their childhood home to celebrate another Christmas. Things go from smooth to somewhat chaotic when the estranged big brother comes back and town and more family secrets are exposed.

“Malcolm X”- $48,169,910

Released in 2003, Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” follows the life and legacy of civil rights icon Malcolm X from his humble beginnings and drug dealings to his conversion into Islam and becoming a beloved yet controversial leader in the fight to freedom for Black Americans.

“Crooklyn”- $13,642,925

Released in 1994, Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” revolves around a school teacher, her supremely stubborn jazz musician husband and their five kids living in Brooklyn in the 1970s.

“Clockers”- $13,071,518

Released in 1995, “Clockers” centers around a group of young drug pushers in the Brooklyn projects who live high-risk, tough lives and are trapped between their demanding drug bosses and the detectives out to put a stop to them.

“Heist”- $3,777,046

Released in 2001, “Heist” is a heist drama film that takes a look at a notorious jewel thief who finds himself at odds with his longtime partner and crime boss. Their dynamic is further fractured after the latter decides to send his nephew to keep watch.

“Wondrous Oblivion”- $1,374,302

Released in 2003, “Wondrous Oblivion” tells the story of a pre-teen who’s obsessed with cricket, yet fails to have any real skills. Or at least that is the case before a Jamaican family moves in next door and builds a cricket net in the back garden.