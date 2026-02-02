Breaking Down Pat McGrath Lab’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Pat McGrath at the 2025 Beauty Inc. Awards held at Lavan Midtown on November 18, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Maria Wurtz/WWD via Getty Images)

The beauty world has been buzzing ever since the news broke of Pat McGrath Labs, British Makeup artist Pat McGrath’s high-end beauty brand, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 22. The news has rightfully stunned fans of her products, including her bold eye palettes, her Lush Lip Gloss and her Skin Fetish: Divine Blush, wondering if it means the end for another beloved Black-owned brand. But McGrath, who, according to Business of Fashion, “indefinitely postponed” a plan to auction the company’s assets after a dip in its sales, says she’s not going anywhere.

The move was an attempt to rebuild the brand while maintaining its name, its employees and the products it has become famous for. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is frequently used by struggling companies to stay open while they reorganize their debt and get a fresh start. On Jan. 25, McGrath’s lawyers said she wants to “continue to operate its business in the ordinary course, to preserve the value of its estate, to preserve jobs, and to facilitate its orderly reorganization.”

The daughter of Jamaican immigrants, McGrath has said she inherited her love of makeup from her mother, who, frustrated with the lack of flattering shades for Black skin, took it upon herself to create her own.

“She was always mixing up colors because there wasn’t anything out there for black skin,” she said in an interview.

Her passion for beauty products led to her building an impressive resume in the beauty industry, including serving as beauty director at i-D magazine and global cosmetics creative design director for Procter & Gamble. As a makeup artist, she has created runway-ready beats for luxury designers, including Prada, Versace and Dior, as well as cover and editorial looks for both Italian and British Vogue.

After years of high-profile collabs, including a cosmetics line she co-created with Giorgio Armani in 1999, McGrath decided to launch her own venture, Pat McGrath Labs, in 2015. The first product, Gold 001, sold out almost instantly after its launch. In just a few short years, McGrath’s company had become a major force in the beauty industry, earning millions of loyal social media followers and reaching billionaire status in 2018.

But in recent years, sales of her pricey products (including eye shadow palettes that sell for over $100 on her website) have slowed down, meaning trouble for the brand. However, loyal Pat McGrath Labs fans are doing their part to help keep her business alive.

“I literally just [bought] her foundation yesterday, so I know they got a little money,” wrote someone on X.

