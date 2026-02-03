NFL Star Russell Wilson Shuts Down Rumors After His Name Appears in Epstein Files

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 28: Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants looks on from the tunnel prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson doesn’t want there to be any confusion about how his name ended up in federal files associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. That’s why the quarterback is speaking out after the Department of Justice recently offloaded over 3 million documents.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Tyler Perry Deals ‘Mind Crack’, According to Judge Joe Brown To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Tyler Perry Deals ‘Mind Crack’, According to Judge Joe Brown

We previously told you ever since the DOJ was ordered to release the Epstein files, several notable celebrities have been name-dropped. Adding to the list is Wilson, whose name appeared in an email thread between Epstein and a close associate. He took to X only two days after the DOJ’s release to deny having any involvement with Epstein.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!” Wilson said. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

In the emails connected to Wilson, Epstein and his personal pilot, Larry Visoski, discussed the former Seattle Seahawks QB potentially buying one of Epstein’s planes. According to the documents, the deal over the Gulfstream G-IV private jet was supposed to go down early 2019.

NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Not TODAY satan!



Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.



Thank God!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ixPptB1X3A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 2, 2026

Visoski then told Epstein via email that Wilson was calling the broker “nonstop” about the plane. “Here is the dilemma, according to Russell,” the email started. “Russell wants to sign a new contract with (the) Seattle SeaHawks before letting the media and his team know that he is Purchasing a Plane, he is concerned it will effect his contract negotiations for some reason??”

The thread continued referring to the four-year $140 million contract Wilson signed that year. “Russell is asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed, could be 2 weeks, or 2 months or more. He took many photos and video during the flight, with his wife or girlfriend Ciara (she’s a fairly popular singer).”

That’s the full extent of any mentions of the 37-year-old athlete in the Epstein docs. Ultimately, the deal between the serial rapist and Wilson never went through. Later that year, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors. He died by suicide in August 2019.

The NFL star’s publicist told The Seattle Times on Sunday (Feb. 1) Wilson “never purchased the aircraft nor was he aware that any aircraft discussed by third parties had any connection to Epstein.”

Wilson– now a player for the Giants– isn’t the only member of the New York organization who was named in the infamous files. According to the Athletic, Co-owner Steve Tisch has come under fire over messages with Epstein about women dating back to 2013. Tisch asserted the women in question were of legal age.