BHM 2026: Why Gen Z Should Watch These Classic Black Shows This Black History Month

We can’t celebrate Black History Month without acknowledging the amazing contributions Black folks have made to television. From “Amos ‘n’ Andy” all the way to “Soul Train” and “A Different World,” Black television has remained an important part of the Black experience. And now is the perfect time to pass down our TV history to the younger generations…

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

Gen Z and millennials are not afraid to revisit some of the most popular films, shows and pop culture moments in history. So if you’re looking to get into some of the “classic” television shows this BHM, look no further!

Outside of the overly popular “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Martin,” these 13 Black TV shows have paved the way for many of the entertainment trends we know and love today. If you’re looking to fully understand the Black experience through television, check out this list of shows that every Gen Z and Millennial should watch!

Living Single

While its often compared to “Friends,” Yvette Lee Bowser’s “Living Single” paved the way for all sitcoms focused on young folks living on their own. The show followed six Black friends in their 20s navigating their careers and romantic relationships in New York City. “Living Single” went off air in 1998 — before most Gen Zs were even born. Still, the hilarious sitcom is perfect for any Black 20-something just trying to figure it all out.

The Cosby Show

There would be no shows like “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” if it wasn’t for “The Cosby Show.” The sitcom went number one for five consecutive seasons, breaking the color barrier in mainstream television. Cliff and Claire Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad, were the perfect TV couple who represented well-respected African Americans during a time where this type of representation wasn’t consistent.

A Different World

While “The Cosby Show” focused on a successful Black family, the spinoff, “A Different World,” followed Denise Huxtable’s freshman year at a historically Black college. For the first time in history, “A Different World” showed HBCUs in a new and fresh light. The show is credited with significantly increasing enrollment at HBCUs across the board.

Amos ‘n’ Andy

Now, this is a show that Gen Zs will have to prepare themselves for…

“Amos ‘n’ Andy” became the first ever Black American sitcom when it premiered in 1951. Following the hilarious and often times outrageous struggles of Amos, a Black cab driver and his gullible friend, Andy. The show was a hit, but the success didn’t last long following growing concerns that “Amos ‘n’ Andy” perpetuated Black stereotypes. This led to the NAACP boycotting the show, which led to its cancellation. When the sitcom went off the air in 1953, it wasn’t until the 1970s that another Black show would premiere.

Good Times

When we talk about the classics, “Good Times” is surely at the top of the list. The sitcom premiered in 1974 and was groundbreaking for its honest portrayal of a Black family in a ’70s Chicago housing project. The show focused on love and resilience while also illustrating systemic issues like poverty facing. In fact, “Good Times” was the first TV show to portray a two-parent Black family.

In Living Color

Before “SNL” and “Key & Peele,” there was “In Living Color.” The comedy sketch show first aired in 1990 and was created by the legendary Wayans family. For all the young folks who want a good laugh or who are curious about how some of the most iconic actors like Jim Carrey got their start, “In Living Color” is the show for you!

The Jeffersons

The world fell in love with George and Louise Jefferson as they “move[d] on up” to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Norman Lear’s “The Jeffersons” blended social commentary and with humor that no one had ever seen before. For Gen Zs itching to get a taste of Black life in the ’70s and ’80s, add this one to your watch list!

All That

“All That” was the first ever mainstream American sketch show designed for kids. The show offered a nostalgic look at 90s and early 2000s pop culture using music, fashion and humor to win over younger generations. It notably became a launching pad for comedians like Kenan Thompson, who went on to become the longest-tenured cast member in “SNL” history.

Sanford and Son

Years before “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons,” one Black family sitcom set the stage for it all! Gen Zs might not know this, but “Sanford and Son” which ran from 1972 to 1977, redefined what an American sitcom meant in the mainstream. Legendary actor Redd Foxx played the rambunctious Fred Sanford, and the banter with his son Lamont, played by Demond Wilson, certified “Sanford and Son” in Black television history.

Amen

“Amen” is exactly what happens when actor Sherman Hemsley is at his best! Known for his role in “The Jeffersons,” Hemsley once again showed out in a 1986 TV show as a lawyer who was also the deacon of the First Community Church of Philadelphia. It’s no secret that Gen Zs are turning away from the Black church, but “Amen” is still a perfect TV show for those who love Philly culture and Black church culture.

Family Matters

When you were a child, you probably caught glimpses of “Family Matters” late night re-runs. Well, now here’s your chance to dive head first into the comedy show that gave us Steve Urkel! Set in the ’90s, “Family Matters” followed the Winslow family and the Black community they built around them. It was one of the first Black sitcoms to portray a Black police officer as a family man and respected man of the law.

Soul Train

When you think of revolutionary, you might not imagine dozens of stylish Black dancers and singers grooving on stage as a disco ball spins… but that’s exactly what “Soul Train” was. For the first time in history, Don Cornelius’ “Soul Train” showcased Black music, fashion ad culture in the most vibrant and authentic light! For Gen Zs ready to bust a move, this one is for you.

227

One of the most pivotal Black shows that doesn’t get the love it deserves is “227,” a ’80s sitcom following the lives of residents living in a Washington, D.C. apartment building. You’d recognize actresses like Jackée Harry and Regina King, who both starred in the five-season show. It was cancelled in 1990.