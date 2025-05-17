The Epic Triumphs and Tribulations of Chaka Khan

Since she introduced herself to the world as a young woman singing lead for the funk band Rufus, singer-songwriter Chaka Khan has topped the chart with hit songs that have stood the test of time, including the unofficial women’s empowerment anthem, “I’m Every Woman.”

Advertisement

The woman known as the “Queen of Funk” is so much more – fusing jazz, R&B and soul and earning 10 GRAMMYs in the process. Despite her industry success, Khan also faced a series of heartbreaking challenges, including addiction and family tragedy. Today, Khan is stronger than ever and continues to inspire future generations of artists like H.E.R.and Mary J. Blige.

This is the story of Chaka Khan.