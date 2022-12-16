3: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once | EVERYTHING | Official Promo HD | A24

It’s so rare to be surprised by a movie nowadays, but that’s exactly what Everything Everywhere All at Once did. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are awesome, the visuals are cool and it’s fun to watch. I don’t want to spoil how truly spectacular this movie is, but just know that it’s entertaining in every single universe.