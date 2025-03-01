Interview With Bakari Sellers

Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running 'Racist' X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More

News

Our most important news stories from the past week.

Our most important news stories from the past week.

Photo: Texas Observer, Alex Wong (Getty Images), Joshua Lott (Getty Images), Gary Hershorn (Getty Images), AP File (AP), The Washington Post, Memphis Police Department (AP), Screenshot: Facebook, San Diego Police Department (YouTube)
Photo: Texas Observer, Alex Wong (Getty Images), Joshua Lott (Getty Images), Gary Hershorn (Getty Images), AP File (AP), The Washington Post, Memphis Police Department (AP), Screenshot: Facebook, San Diego Police Department (YouTube)
2 / 12

This Texas ICE Attorney Allegedly Tweeted 'America is a White Country,' and That's Not All...

This Texas ICE Attorney Allegedly Tweeted ‘America is a White Country,’ and That’s Not All...

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: Texas Observer

An attorney who worked for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been accused of disturbing online behavior. James Rodden, who worked as the agency's assistant chief counsel, allegedly operated a "racist, bigoted, xenophobic, hateful, harassing and dishonest" X account, according to a legal complaint filed against him. - Candace McDuffie Read More

3 / 12

Baltimore's Black Mayor Received a Scathingly Racist DM. His Response Will Make You Proud

Baltimore’s Black Mayor Received a Scathingly Racist DM. His Response Will Make You Proud

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

No one is lost on the reality that racists in America have now been emboldened upon the reelection of President Donald Trump. They're so bold, they snooped themselves into the DMs of the unapologetically Black mayor of Baltimore. His response, though witty, held a lot of truth. - Kalyn Womack Read More

4 / 12

Rules of the Feb. 28 Economic Blackout Every Black Person Should Know

Rules of the Feb. 28 Economic Blackout Every Black Person Should Know

Demonstrators protest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plan to eliminate Advanced Placement courses on African American studies in high schools as they march to Floridas State Capitol on February 15, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida
Demonstrators protest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plan to eliminate Advanced Placement courses on African American studies in high schools as they march to Floridas State Capitol on February 15, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida
Photo: Joshua Lott (Getty Images)

The price of eggs is at a historic high; inflation continues to ravage the country. All while thousands of federal employees have been suspended and thousands more immigrants have been deported. If you're like many Americans across the country who feel helpless in the midst of what seems like a national crisis, then here's your chance to participate in what could become the biggest national boycott in recent times. - Phenix S Halley Read More

5 / 12

Video of Ignorant Spirit Airlines Brawl at ATL Airport Is Spreading Like Wildfire

Video of Ignorant Spirit Airlines Brawl at ATL Airport Is Spreading Like Wildfire

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 20: A Spirit Airlines airplane is refueled at Newark Liberty International Airport on February 20, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 20: A Spirit Airlines airplane is refueled at Newark Liberty International Airport on February 20, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

A group of travelers waiting in the Atlanta airport were in for a shock when their gate became the scene of an intense fight between fellow passengers. The brawl broke out at the Spirit Airlines gate at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on February 19. And while it's unclear what started the confusion, the now-viral footage of the confrontation is spreading like wildfire across practically every social media platform. - Angela Johnson Read More

6 / 12

Police Say Man Distributed Hate Flyers in Another Black Ohio Town, But What Was found in His Car Will Give You Chills

Police Say Man Distributed Hate Flyers in Another Black Ohio Town, But What Was found in His Car Will Give You Chills

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Screenshot: Facebook

Black History Month has been rudely interrupted twice now for Black Ohio residents. Weeks after a neo-Nazi demonstration, police say they gave a citation to a man for driving a historically Black neighborhood for a second round of racist trolling. - Kalyn Womack Read More

7 / 12

The Chilling Warning From a Jeffrey Dahmer Investigator as a Cannibal Is Released From Prison

The Chilling Warning From a Jeffrey Dahmer Investigator as a Cannibal Is Released From Prison

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: AP File (AP)

Ummm… a convicted cannibal just got approved for release from prison by a psychiatric review board. The decision has received tons of backlash from legislators but one person in particular warned against the man's release: the investigator who tracked down Jeffrey Dahmer. - Kalyn Womack Read More

8 / 12

Majority-Black Ohio Town Residents Take Things Into Their Own Hands Following Neo-Nazi Demonstration

Majority-Black Ohio Town Residents Take Things Into Their Own Hands Following Neo-Nazi Demonstration

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: The Washington Post

On Feb. 7, a Uhaul van full of neo-Nazis gathered in the predominantly Black Cincinnati suburb of Lincoln Heights. They wore masks and carried guns as they called residents racist slurs. The group of white supremacists also waved flags with red swastikas on a highway overpass. - Candace McDuffie Read More

9 / 12

This Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy; His Parents Never Saw It Coming

This Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy; His Parents Never Saw It Coming

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: GoFundMe

Unfortunately, the era of participating in harmful, life-threatening social media trends is still among us. In the latest case, the trend in question is alleged to have claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Southern California. - Kalyn Womack Read More

10 / 12

WATCH: San Diego Cops Shoot a Black Teen Dead. Why They Did It Will Make Your Blood Boil

WATCH: San Diego Cops Shoot a Black Teen Dead. Why They Did It Will Make Your Blood Boil

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Screenshot: San Diego Police Department (YouTube)

Finally, the footage from a fatal San Diego police shooting has been released to the public. The video appears to show a critical piece of information that was left out of the cops' report: the "suspect" wasn't a suspect. - Kalyn Womack Read More

11 / 12

Ex-Memphis Cop Takes Another Major L Ahead of Murder Trial in Tyre Nichols Case

Ex-Memphis Cop Takes Another Major L Ahead of Murder Trial in Tyre Nichols Case

Image for article titled Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running &#39;Racist&#39; X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More
Photo: Memphis Police Department (AP)

One of the five cops charged in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols is back in jail. However, his charges stem from something completely unrelated to the incident. It appears the alleged aggressive behavior his colleagues testified to has gotten him in more trouble. - Kalyn Womack Read More

12 / 12