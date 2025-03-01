Texas ICE Attorney Accused Of Running 'Racist' X Account, Black Baltimore Mayor Responds To Scathingly Racist DM, Video Of Spirit Airlines Brawl At ATL Airport Goes Viral, Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy And More

An attorney who worked for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been accused of disturbing online behavior. James Rodden, who worked as the agency’s assistant chief counsel, allegedly operated a “racist, bigoted, xenophobic, hateful, harassing and dishonest” X account, according to a legal complaint filed against him. - Candace McDuffie Read More
No one is lost on the reality that racists in America have now been emboldened upon the reelection of President Donald Trump. They’re so bold, they snooped themselves into the DMs of the unapologetically Black mayor of Baltimore. His response, though witty, held a lot of truth. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The price of eggs is at a historic high; inflation continues to ravage the country. All while thousands of federal employees have been suspended and thousands more immigrants have been deported. If you’re like many Americans across the country who feel helpless in the midst of what seems like a national crisis, then here’s your chance to participate in what could become the biggest national boycott in recent times. - Phenix S Halley Read More
A group of travelers waiting in the Atlanta airport were in for a shock when their gate became the scene of an intense fight between fellow passengers. The brawl broke out at the Spirit Airlines gate at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on February 19. And while it’s unclear what started the confusion, the now-viral footage of the confrontation is spreading like wildfire across practically every social media platform. - Angela Johnson Read More
Police Say Man Distributed Hate Flyers in Another Black Ohio Town, But What Was found in His Car Will Give You Chills
Black History Month has been rudely interrupted twice now for Black Ohio residents. Weeks after a neo-Nazi demonstration, police say they gave a citation to a man for driving a historically Black neighborhood for a second round of racist trolling. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Ummm… a convicted cannibal just got approved for release from prison by a psychiatric review board. The decision has received tons of backlash from legislators but one person in particular warned against the man’s release: the investigator who tracked down Jeffrey Dahmer. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Majority-Black Ohio Town Residents Take Things Into Their Own Hands Following Neo-Nazi Demonstration
On Feb. 7, a Uhaul van full of neo-Nazis gathered in the predominantly Black Cincinnati suburb of Lincoln Heights. They wore masks and carried guns as they called residents racist slurs. The group of white supremacists also waved flags with red swastikas on a highway overpass. - Candace McDuffie Read More
This Social Media Challenge Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Black California Boy; His Parents Never Saw It Coming
Unfortunately, the era of participating in harmful, life-threatening social media trends is still among us. In the latest case, the trend in question is alleged to have claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Southern California. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Finally, the footage from a fatal San Diego police shooting has been released to the public. The video appears to show a critical piece of information that was left out of the cops’ report: the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect. - Kalyn Womack Read More
One of the five cops charged in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols is back in jail. However, his charges stem from something completely unrelated to the incident. It appears the alleged aggressive behavior his colleagues testified to has gotten him in more trouble. - Kalyn Womack Read More