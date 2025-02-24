Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald Trump Once Again While Other Black Leaders Remain Silent

While Black leaders have been seemingly mute when it comes to holding Donald Trump accountable for his attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has once again publicly condemned him. In an exclusive interview with The Root last week, Crockett pointed out how white women—not Black folks—are the main beneficiaries of DEI.

Recently, Crockett went on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” to show support for countries that are challenging Trump. Crockett specifically mentioned how she was “rooting” for Canada and Mexico because they are taking a stand against America’s President.

“They are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now,” Crockett said, as reported by The Hill. She also claimed both countries were right to be weary. “They can see what it is, and they were like, we are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago and basically calling them thugs,” she continued.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum objected to a U.S. State Department order that designated several of Mexico’s drug cartels terrorist organizations. Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports “entirely unjustified.”

Trudeau also said Canada would respond “if it comes to that.” Criticizing Trump is nothing new for Crockett, as the politician has previously pointed out how inane it was for Trump to even run in the presidential election last year despite being convicted of 34 felony convictions.

She reiterated this absurdity during her “Breakfast Club” appearance.

“If it was me, there is no way. Right now, I got no convictions, no arrests, no nothing and I will never be qualified for president in the eyes of the vast majority of them,” she stated. “But a guy who ended up becoming a convicted felon and had other cases that were pending; he is good to go.”

Crockett also commented on how Trump’s biggest supporters won’t actually benefit from his policies. “You had all these racists that showed up and decided that they were gonna vote for the other racist because they thought, ‘Hey, we are all the same,’ she said.

“But the reality is that he is a rich racist, okay? And so when he decided that he was gonna look out for somebody, it was only gonna be other rich white guys, not the rest of y’all!”