Rules of the Economic Blackout on Feb. 28 Every Black Person Should Know

The price of eggs is at a historic high; inflation continues to ravage the country. All while thousands of federal employees have been suspended and thousands more immigrants have been deported. If you’re like many Americans across the country who feel helpless in the midst of what seems like a national crisis, then here’s your chance to participate in what could become the biggest national boycott in recent times.



On Friday (Feb. 28), a complete economic blackout is expected to take place. During which time, Americans are being encouraged to hold their dollar for 24 hours and simply not spend any money at major corporations. This means no visits to Walmart, no buying gas, and eating at McDonald’s for one full day. The upcoming boycott has been picking up speed for weeks, so here’s everything to know on what’s about to go down....

Who’s Behind it?

The event is sponsored by The People’s Union USA, a grassroots organization “dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform,” according to its website.

Who’s All Gon Be There???

Hundreds of people online have pledged to participate in the boycott, and it’s not just a Black folks thing either. “We should be working together to create a lot of the opportunities that we have today,” user @fung.money said on TikTok. Another user @ms.fueg wrote, “This is how we’re going to show them that We the People have the power.”

It’s also important to note the People’s Union USA isn’t connected to any political affiliation or outside activist group. With this, the company’s founder is welcoming people of all walks of life to join the cause.

What’s the Pushback?

While many are ready to participate, others are concerned for the small businesses that might be affected by the boycott. “You should STILL support small business. They shouldn’t be made to suffer, things are already tough,” TikTok user @chef_jenner argued.

Other Americans are skeptical about whether the boycott will actually work, and they could have a point... “I’ve never really heard of a boycott being successful or meaningful,” @sqlhammer said. “When a boycott is announced, it doesn’t actually get traction [and] people don’t actually do it.”

Do Boycotts Even Work?

Short answer? Yes, but a truly effective one takes time and patience. One day is not going to solve all of the problems in the nation. But history tells us boycotts can be useful to not only show the true power of everyday people but to also inspire change.

For example, the Montgomery, Ala. bus boycott during the Civil Rights Movement began in December 1955 and didn’t end until December 1956, over a year later. During which time, Black Americans refused to ride local busses to protest segregation and Rosa Parks’ arrest. The boycott only ended when the Supreme Court ruled segregation on public buses is unconstitutional, according to Stanford University.

What Happens After Friday?

Friday’s peaceful protest is only a glimpse into what real boycotting can look like, but many say it’s a good start. Whether you choose to participate on Friday or not, American lives will fall back into the same routine afterwards, unless the momentum continues.