Ex-Memphis Cop Takes Another Major L Ahead of Murder Trial in Tyre Nichols Case

One of the five cops charged in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols is back in jail. However, his charges stem from something completely unrelated to the incident. It appears the alleged aggressive behavior his colleagues testified to has gotten him in more trouble.

Friday, former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin’s bond was revoked by a federal judge after his ex-girlfriend reported to pre-trial services that she was being harassed last week, according to WREG Memphis and FOX 13 News. Martin’s attorney claimed the ex-cop confronted the woman about discussing his case with their child, the reports say. The attorney said the issue came up when their child requested $500 and allegedly told Martin, “Soon you will not be able to give me anything.”

However, the woman’s complaint claimed at some point in their communication Martin threatened to “handle” his ex-girlfriend as well as her boyfriend, the reports say. As a result, a magistrate judge ruled Martin will indeed take another L ahead of his murder trial.

“After hearing evidence, the court determined that the conditions of the defendant’s release had been violated; therefore, it is ORDERED that the defendant’s bond be and hereby is revoked. The defendant is remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal and will be held in custody pending the sentencing in this matter,” wrote Charmiane G. Claxton, per court documents.

The ruling comes as no surprise given his alleged aggression is what got him put in jail in the first place.

Martin, along with four of his former colleagues (Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith and Demetrius Haley), were accused of beating Nichols into critical condition following a traffic stop back in January of 2023. Body camera footage showed the officers pepper-spraying, kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton. Nichols died three days later after succumbing to his injuries which included brain damage and other severe bruises, according to his family.

During Martin’s federal trial, former MPD officer Desmond Mills, testified that there was something “mentally wrong” with Martin after he had gotten into a car crash prior to the beating. Martin testified himself that he sought revenge after the crash and had to seek counseling, per The AP. However, Mills stated Martin displayed “hostile behavior” toward citizens in general while on the police force, per WATN’s report.

Martin pleaded guilty to federal charges and two state charges of excessive force and conspiracy to witness tamper. However, he pleaded not guilty to a state charge of second-degree murder. The ex-cops’ murder trial begins April 28.