Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is once again speaking her mind when it comes to President Donald Trump. Last year at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she referred to Trump as a "vindictive vile villain" that "violate[s] voters' vision."
During the second confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he was questioned about his rhetoric surrounding vaccines and race. Newly elected Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks requested that Kennedy clear up his previous comments on it — which were downright scary.
We're living in unprecedented times. With inflation ravaging American families, political leaders dividing people more than ever and civil rights at risk of complete termination, Americans are scared of the future. It all leaves many of them to wonder: "Where are the leaders who will fight for us?"
Since Donald Trump won a chance to be in the White House for a second time, his biggest allies have felt brazenly emboldened to say and act however they want. From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s shocking comments about Black people and vaccines to Elon Musk executing a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration, here is a list of the most appalling things conservatives have done under Trump's dangerous term.
Donald Trump has been in the White House for two weeks and all hell has broken loose, especially when it comes to his administration's attacks on all things diversity, equity and inclusion. It's caused a spiraling effect in which his own administration — as well as several companies public and private — have felt inclined to alter their branding or language in the interest of keeping Trump and his people happy.
Week three of President Donald Trump's second term is already shaping up to be a doozy. With a looming trade war and uncertainty regarding Black History Month, The Root needs everybody to pay attention to these key issues affecting Americans everywhere.
After being given a second chance by American voters, it seems President Donald J. Trump is extending the grace by reportedly appointing a once-fired speechwriter named Darren Beattie.