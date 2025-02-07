The Root's Exclusive Interview with Tim Scott : Part 2
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why 'Superman' Isn't Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump's Allies Have Said and Done And More

Politics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why 'Superman' Isn't Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump's Allies Have Said and Done And More

The Root's most powerful political stories from the week.

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: Bill Clark (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Doug Mills/The New York Times (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), OLIVER CONTRERAS (Getty Images), John Rudoff/Sipa USA, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Screenshot: U.S. Department Of State
2 / 9

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Drags Trump For Filth, Using This Spicy Word to Describe POTUS

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: Bill Clark (Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is once again speaking her mind when it comes to President Donald Trump. Last year at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she referred to Trump as a “vindictive vile villain” that “violate[s] voters’ vision.” - Candace McDuffie Read More

3 / 9

RFK Jr. Made These Shocking Claims About Black People And Vaccines...in 2025!

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

During the second confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he was questioned about his rhetoric surrounding vaccines and race. Newly elected Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks requested that Kennedy clear up his previous comments on it — which were downright scary. - Candace McDuffie Read More

4 / 9

Bakari Sellers: Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times (Getty Images)

We’re living in unprecedented times. With inflation ravaging American families, political leaders dividing people more than ever and civil rights at risk of complete termination, Americans are scared of the future. It all leaves many of them to wonder: “Where are the leaders who will fight for us?” - Phenix S Halley Read More

5 / 9

Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done Since He Reclaimed Office

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump won a chance to be in the White House for a second time, his biggest allies have felt brazenly emboldened to say and act however they want. From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s shocking comments about Black people and vaccines to Elon Musk executing a Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration, here is a list of the most appalling things conservatives have done under Trump’s dangerous term. - Candace McDuffie Read More

6 / 9

Five Ridiculously Petty Things That Have Happened Since Trump Took Office

Donald Trump hold up a memorandum he signed ordering an immediate assessment of aviation safety and ordering an elevation of what he called “competence” over “D.E.I.” in the Oval Office at the White House.
Screenshot: U.S. Department Of State

Donald Trump has been in the White House for two weeks and all hell has broken loose, especially when it comes to his administration’s attacks on all things diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s caused a spiraling effect in which his own administration — as well as several companies public and private — have felt inclined to alter their branding or language in the interest of keeping Trump and his people happy. - Candace McDuffie Read More

7 / 9

5 Things to Pay Attention to During Trump’s Third Week

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump For Filth, RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Claims About Black People, Bakari Sellers Explains Why ‘Superman’ Isn’t Coming to Save Black Folks From Trump, Appalling Things Donald Trump’s Allies Have Said and Done And More
Photo: OLIVER CONTRERAS (Getty Images)

Week three of President Donald Trump’s second term is already shaping up to be a doozy. With a looming trade war and uncertainty regarding Black History Month, The Root needs everybody to pay attention to these key issues affecting Americans everywhere. - Phenix S Halley Read More

8 / 9

What? Trump Appoints a Conspiracy Theorist to Head the State Department

Darren Beattie (L) speaks at a Turning Point USA panel in Arizona. President Donald Trump (R) calls on reporters during a press conference about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport.
Photo: John Rudoff/Sipa USA, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

After being given a second chance by American voters, it seems President Donald J. Trump is extending the grace by reportedly appointing a once-fired speechwriter named Darren Beattie. - Phenix S Halley Read More

9 / 9