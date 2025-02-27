WATCH: San Diego Cops Shoot a Black Teen Dead. Why They Did It Will Make Your Blood Boil

Finally, the footage from a fatal San Diego police shooting has been released to the public. The video appears to show a critical piece of information that was left out of the cops’ report: the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect.

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance and body camera footage this week related to the Jan 28. incident. The department initially said in a statement they responded to the Kettner Boulevard train station on an unrelated report of assault when an officer heard gunshots ring out from the station.

Following that, the responding officer claimed he “encountered” a 16-year-old teen and shot at the teen during said encounter, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

However, the footage doesn’t support that story. According to surveillance footage, moments before the shooting, two individuals were seen standing on the platform speaking to the 16-year-old victim. One of the two people pulled out a gun and fired at the teen. However, as the teen fled from the barrel of one gun, he didn’t know he’d be running right into that of an officer’s.

According to the police body camera, the teen ran from the corridor to the street just inches away from responding officer Daniel Gold. Within a single second of the teen appearing in view, Gold pulled his firearm and shot the teen at close range. Only after shots were fired did Gold announce himself as police, per the video.

Per the footage, the officers administered aid and also found a firearm concealed under his clothing by his leg. The footage did not show the teen pulling the firearm from his body at any point. In the video, another officer then labeled the teen as a suspect. Later, authorities said one of the individuals seen standing on the train platform was arrested for the shooting.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he eventually died from his injuries, per FOX 5 News. The case is under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, per Union-Tribune’s report. Their findings will determine whether the Officer Gold acted within the law when he shot the. boy.

“While it’s never easy to watch this kind of footage, our department remains committed to transparency and ensuring a fair, thorough, independent investigation,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said in a statement.