Shannon Sharpe Sexual Assault Accuser Texts, Black Woman Settles Suit Against Tesla, Two Florida Alligators Ring a House Doorbell, Social Media Grapples With Shannon Sharpe Race Play, Houston's 'DL List' and Other Culture News From the Week

Shannon Sharpe continues to find himself entangled in sex-related scandals, and the acts are becoming increasingly challenging to ignore. As previously reported by The Root, the NFL veteran is being sued for $50 million for alleged sexual abuse by his former girlfriend while they were in a two-year relationship. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
Black Woman Settles Suit Against Tesla After Accusing Her Bosses of Greeting Her With ‘Welcome to the Slave House,’ and That’s Not All
It looks like Elon Musk has to pay a Black woman big time after shocking allegations made in a lawsuit against Tesla. The verdict comes after Raina Pierce, a former employee who installed latches on car doors for the company, said she experienced racist and sexist behavior during her time at the company. And it was her own boss that did the unthinkable. - Phenix S Halley Read More
We’ve all had unwanted visitors show up unexpectedly at our door – that play cousin who never brings anything and eats you out of house and home or the auntie who always finds a not so subtle way to tell you that your house isn’t quite clean enough. But imagine your reaction if the person banging on a door (Some internet stories show the alligators ringing the doorbell but no proof that ever happened) wasn’t a person at all but an alligator trying to find a way into your home – with another alligator standing guard in the background. - Angela Johnson Read More
It’s been a rough week for sports commentator Shannon Sharpe. As the sexual assault lawsuit against him continues to break the internet, there’s one aspect of the legal case that has many Black folks weary about throwing Sharpe their support. - Phenix S Halley Read More
The Bible calls marriage a sacred covenant between a husband and wife. You can look to the seventh commandment, “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” to find what the Good Book has to say about being faithful to your partner. But for one Arizona couple, fidelity was never a factor and now they are sharing their story on how they have managed to stay together for over 30 years, despite the husband’s history of cheating. - Angela Johnson Read More
Internet Shook Over ‘Houston DL List,’ Created By Trans Woman Exposing Men Sliding In DMs On the Down Low
There is a heated debate happening on Black TikTok surrounding a trans woman’s decision to open up her DMs to expose a list of Houston men who are reaching out to her on the down low (DL). The now-deleted original list is loaded with comments like “What’s up ma?” “Hey, sexy” and “Can I taste the rainbow?” from men who otherwise appear to be straight – some even appear with female partners and children in their profile pictures. - Angela Johnson Read More
A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won’t
If a fight is what the president wants, he’s poking at the right bear! Much of the nation’s powerful entities are complying with President Donald Trump’s efforts to censure history, control teachings in schools and even deport university students. But Harvard University is taking a stand. - Phenix S Halley Read More
More information has been released to public creating online scrutiny for the former NFL giant.
Footage from a Florida homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera shows the gigantic gator standing up on its hind legs to ring the bell