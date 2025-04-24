Oh Lord, This Arizona Pastor's Wife Helped Him Get Ready for Dates With Other Women...Seriously

The Bible calls marriage a sacred covenant between a husband and wife. You can look to the seventh commandment, “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” to find what the Good Book has to say about being faithful to your partner. But for one Arizona couple, fidelity was never a factor and now they are sharing their story on how they have managed to stay together for over 30 years, despite the husband’s history of cheating.

During an appearance on the April 9 episode of the “Dear Future Wifey” podcast, Reginald Steele, founder of Kingdom Church in Phoenix, Arizona, and his wife Kelley shared the story of their unconventional 32-year marriage with host, Laterras Whitfield.

The high school sweethearts, who got married when Reginald was 21 and Kelly was 19, say their relationship was plagued by Reginald’s affairs from the start.

“I’d tell her, ‘You’re my starter, but I got other ones on the bench,’” Reginald said.

And while reading that might make you clutch your pearls, cheating wasn’t a dealbreaker for Kelley, who said she was ok with her position, ​​as long as she remained in the top spot, explaining to Whitfield that it likely had to do with her age and the fact that she had not discovered her own self-worth at the time. Mrs. Steele said she was preconditioned to believe infidelity was a normal part of marriage, as her mother divorced her father for cheating.

“I always thought if you could just forgive him, our family could stay together,” she said. “I walked down the aisle knowing that I was marrying his worst.”

Kelley said she thought the title of “husband” would make Reginald a better man for their five children. She even helped him get ready for his dates.

“I would literally help him get ready to go meet a side chick by ironing his clothes and getting him ready for the night,” she said.

But Reginald, who says he got his cheating ways honest as the product of a father who had 10 children by six different women, says he believes he was called to be with Kelley.

“Part of the problem with a lot of people, they’re looking more for preference over purpose,” he said. “I believe that this is my purpose because she really wasn’t my preference.”

As you can imagine, plenty of people had thoughts about the Steele’s relationship, and they didn’t hold back in the comments.

“I want black women to experience love that doesn’t require being dragged through hell first. May a relationship like this NEVER find me,” wrote someone on YouTube.

Some even criticized Whitfield for featuring the Steele’s relationship on his show.

“I’m disappointed Latteras would have them on his podcast as an example of a Godly marriage. This pushes the message that Christian women should endure pain and “cover” their husbands at their own expense. This story is truly diabolical. Ladies, you don’t have to endure struggle love. Cheating isn’t a thing men do, it’s a lack of care, respect, and self control. Period,” wrote someone.

Another commenter had a stern warning for single women who might consider entertaining a relationship with someone like Reginald.

“ATTENTION SISTERS IN CHRIST, DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME. There is nothing wrong with telling a man to go receive his deliverance and if he is able to do that and come back as a better man for Christ and your relationship, then you can reconsider the breakup,” they wrote.