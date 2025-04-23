Culture

Trans Woman Exposes Houston Men Sliding In DMs On the Down Low, Social Media is Split on If She's Justified or Shady

The internet is on fire about whether her decision to expose was the right thing to do.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Trans Woman Exposes Houston Men Sliding In DMs On the Down Low, Social Media is Split on If She&#39;s Justified or Shady
Screenshot: TikTok

There is a heated debate happening on Black TikTok surrounding a trans woman’s decision to open up her DMs to expose a list of Houston men who are reaching out to her on the down low (DL). The now-deleted original list is loaded with comments like “What’s up ma?” “Hey, sexy” and “Can I taste the rainbow?” from men who otherwise appear to be straight – some even appear with female partners and children in their profile pictures.

But more than a few people have already reposted the list, and of course, the internet has plenty of thoughts. Some sis women are glad the list is out there and making things a lot easier for them as they navigate the Houston single scene.

“I have to refer back to this every time I meet someone new,” wrote someone on TikTok.

TikTok user @ebonie713 is doing a happy dance because no one she’s dated showed up on the list.

But others think there’s nothing newsworthy about a list like this at all, insisting that brothers on the DL are everywhere.

“If they made one for Atlanta, it would just be called the census,” wrote someone else.

TikTok user @dailydosesofdee agrees and says those who are directing their anger towards the men on the list are misguided.

“What really got me is ya’ll ain’t mad at the men who sent the messages, ya’ll mad at her for telling,” he said on TikTok. “What I’m saying is DL men exist in every city and ya’ll love to play dumb about it.”

He added that women who are blaming down-low men for STD rates going up should take matters related to their health into their own hands with regular testing.

While some are enjoying all of the tea that has been spilling on TikTok, user @iamizaiahhh has a serious warning for people who are exposing details of other people’s personal lives online.

“That’s a really dangerous game to play,” he says. “And it’s not just for your safety, it’s for their safety. A lot of those men can be very dangerous. There’s a reason why they’ve kept it a secret for so F’ing long.”