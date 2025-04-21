Culture

WATCH: Two Fla. Alligators Ring a Door Bell and Wait, Sending The Internet into Meme Frenzy

Social media is going crazy over Ring camera footage of two surprise guests showing up at a Florida home.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled WATCH: Two Fla. Alligators Ring a Door Bell and Wait, Sending The Internet into Meme Frenzy
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

We’ve all had unwanted visitors show up unexpectedly at our door – that play cousin who never brings anything and eats you out of house and home or the auntie who always finds a not so subtle way to tell you that your house isn’t quite clean enough. But imagine your reaction if the person ringing your doorbell wasn’t a person at all but an alligator trying to find a way into your home – with another alligator standing guard in the background.

Footage from a Florida homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera shows the gigantic gator standing up on its hind legs to ring the bell. Because it’s something you have to see to believe, you can check the amazing moment out for yourself here:

Video of the incident has gone viral, with lots of people (especially Black folks) online posting comments about what the alligators were likely thinking when they pulled up at this person’s front door.

One commenter hilariously suggested that the gators might have rolled up on this unsuspecting homeowner to collect on a debt.

“Do you owe them money?” the person asked in the comments.

Another suggested that the doorbell ringing gator and his homie might have been evangelists.

“Those alligators just want to tell you about their Lord and savior …answer the door,” wrote someone else.

Still another commenter joked that the alligators might just be working a side hustle.

“Man Amazon is hiring anyone now 😳,” they wrote.

Although the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources insists that humans are not a natural prey source for alligators (they’re more interested in small frogs, snakes and turtles), it doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t be scary as hell to find two of them outside your front door.

All we can say is thank goodness for Ring cameras.