Elon Musk's Foolishness Has Caused a Boycott of Tesla. Here Are Several Black Celebs Who Have Driven the Car

Elon Musk has painted a target on his electric car company, Tesla. Due to his close affiliation with President Donald Trump as his senior advisor, the Billionaire CEO is creating a lot of enemies.

Recently, several critics of Musk have protested the California-based car and energy company, which has led to a nationwide boycott of Tesla. Musk may try to ignore the criticism, but it won’t affect his company any less, as the shares recently dropped 15% and have dropped nearly 48% in 2025, according to ABC.

Despite that, several Black celebrities have supported and bought Musk’s products in recent years. While it’s unclear if they still support him due to his recent decisions, we felt it was the right time to look back at the Black figures who have owned and, in some cases, bought stock in Tesla.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is one of the first celebrities to buy stock in Musk’s car company.

During a 2016 interview with CNBC, he jokingly said, “I own Tesla,” later adding, “I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk, and I think he’s got the most incredibly forward-thinking ideas about where we can go technologically.

Morgan Freeman’s Stock Buy: Tesla | BINGE | CNBC

He even acknowledged that when he’s filming a movie, he’ll check the Tesla stock prices while he’s taking a break. While it’s unclear if he still supports the company financially, it’s safe to say that he’s owned his fair share of Tesla vehicles over the years.

The Black Eyed Peas hitmaker is also a longtime investor in Tesla.

During a May 2024 appearance on “Drink Champs,” Will.i.am revealed, “I invested in Tesla in 2006 before Elon took over.”



Will is correct. If he did indeed by stock in Tesla when he said he did, it would be another two years before Musk would become CEO.

It’s possible that his investment in the company afforded him the ability to customize his Model S into something unique, tricking it out with suicide doors and a wider body.

Will.i.am’s Insane Custom Wide Body Tesla S in Beverly Hills

Akon

Akon is another huge fan of Musk’s company. Like many celebrities, he once owned dozens of luxury vehicles. However, he shared that he once gave them all away just so he could have Tesla cars in his collection.

During a 2016 interview, he shared, “I had 28 cars. You name it, from Lamborghinis to Ferraris... I gave them all up just to ride in my Teslas. I only have four cars now.”

Akon’s A Tesla Fanboi

Serena Williams

While Serena Williams is not as big of a fan of Tesla as the others on this list, she’s one of the several celebrities who got their hands on the popular Tesla cybertruck.

In December 2023, Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to a post on X of the couple driving the car together and shared even more detailed photos of the vehicle.

We don’t think Hov is an investor in Tesla. However, he’s bought their electric vehicles for years now. In 2014, Beyoncé posted a photo on Tumblr of Jay-Z with an all-Black Model S.

Hov also joined Williams, and several other celebrities in the Tesla cybertruck craze, and was seen driving the vehicle last year.