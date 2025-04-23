Whoa...New Texts From Shannon Sharpe's Sexual Assault Accuser Give Him a Lot to Answer For

Shannon Sharpe continues to find himself entangled in sex-related scandals, and the acts are becoming increasingly challenging to ignore. As previously reported by The Root, the NFL veteran is being sued for $50 million for alleged sexual abuse by his former girlfriend while they were in a two-year relationship.

Defending the sexual interactions as consensual, the retired Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN commentator immediately struck down those accusations and called it a “shakedown” from the former mate. With each new development, eyebrows are being raised about his off-camera behavior.

According to new reports, Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny Davis, revealed that an NFL Veteran previously offered $10 million to the alleged victim to avoid the case becoming public. In a press conference, Davis provided additional context surrounding the $50 million suit filed by ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Zuniga.

The multi-million dollar offer was made during mediation conversations this past month, but Zuniga walked away from the offer. “It was a big shock to us when suddenly this case was filed without any advanced warning,” Davis said. Recently, Zuniga released a recorded conversation where Sharpe can be heard saying “I’m going to f*****g choke the s*** out of you.”

Zuniga filed the lawsuit on Sunday in Nevada through her famous attorney, Tony Buzbee. The former couple met at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023, when she was 20 years old. She began the consensual relationship with Sharpe, later allegedly citing controlling and physical abuse.

“He demanded complete control over her time and body,” Buzbee issued in a statement, “...expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.” According to the suit, in late 2024, she attempted to end the relationship with the “Nightcap” host, which allegedly led to Sharpe raping her. She claims the abuse occurred again in January 2025.

According to new reports, the accuser confronted Shannon about the alleged January 2025 assault, referencing newly released text messages. In one message, she wrote, “I cried when you left because I begged you to put a condom on and not put it in my ass, and you didn’t listen.” In a follow-up message, she added, “I don’t care what our history is no means no, Shannon.”

The internet has been rattling with commentary about Sharpe’s behavior. Comedian Clint Coley said, “Shannon Sharpe was started messing with this girl when she was 19 back in 2023. Shannon Sharpe is a 55 years old man. That is not cool and as a father of 2 girls, he would HAVE to see me.”

Another Threads commentator posted, “Unpopular opinion about the Shannon Sharpe lawsuit. BM do not mind being disrespected, belittled, etc. As long as it’s NOT coming from BW!”.

One X commentator posted, “What’s happening to Shannon Sharpe is an ancestral dragging. They came through to tell him via genuine ppl ON HIS SHOW that he needed to stop f*****g w/them young girls!

Well, Mo’Nique did tell Sharpe to leave those young girls alone.