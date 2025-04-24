6 Celebs With Advice For Shannon Sharpe He'd Better Heed Amid His $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe was slammed with a $50 million civil lawsuit earlier this week. The accuser, a white woman who was 19 at the time she met Sharpe in 2023, claims the pair had a nearly two-year relationship in a legal filing, when Sharpe allegedly raped her. Sharpe maintains his innocence, calling the suit a total “shakedown” on Instagram.

Many Black folk have taken to TikTok and X to express how “it’s just not our fight” after Sharpe claims the alleged victim’s attorney targets Black men. Black celebs also had a thing — or two — to say about his romantic choices with advice he should follow... quickly.

Boosie Badazz

After the news made its rounds online, the “Wipe Me Down” artist took to X, cautioning brothers who don’t learn their lesson.

Back in October 2023, Mo’Nique tried to warn him about messing with young women during her appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

“You betta take yo old ass and get somebody to love you! ... He need him an old fat gal who can bake good cakes, make some smothered turkey wings, who gone rub his feet at the night time and have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night,” she added.

The comedian also cautioned him that he doesn’t need “no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl.”

The Harlem rapper gave Sharpe sound advice on the latest episode of his podcast, “It Is What It Is,” sharing how he looks for warning signs when dealing with women.

“I been out here shaking and juggling these b****es since 20 years old,” he said. “I know what you up to. I know when a b***h trying to bait me in the text message to say some dumb sh*t. I ain’t writing back, ‘You right.’ I ain’t writing nothing back. You can’t get me to write a damn thing back when I see what’s going on.”

He added: “You gotta read the signs. Like, ‘I don’t want to get choked.’ That ain’t something you usually say. You don’t usually talk to me like this. Why you talking to me like this now?”

Charlamagne Tha God

The radio co-host addressed the lawsuit on “The Breakfast Club” Wednesday (April 23), telling Sharpe how he should “be laying with your wife and kids, taking your cholesterol medicine, minding your damn business.”

“We need discipline and stability. I ain’t talking about just Shannon, I’m just talking about all of us in general,” he added. “Men need discipline and security. Find you one woman and settle your ass down.”

Lil Duval

The Florida native took a more comedic approach online, celebrating his “Unc” — short for “uncle” — lifestyle that avoids young women all together.

“I tried to warn Shannon,” he wrote in the caption of a video where he proudly sang, “If she under 24, it’s a NO! Come on / I’m cool with unc sh*t / f**k all the young sh*t.”

Stephen A. Smith

Smith shared a 20-minute long rant on YouTube dedicated to Sharpe’s legal woes. He expressed how he’s a bit torn about his colleague’s allegations while being unsure about how Sharpe is handling the lawsuit.

“On one hand, going on the offensive to defend himself, I completely understand where Shannon Sharpe is coming from,” he began. “On the other hand, when his legal team issued out the press release on X yesterday and they revealed her name and those explicit text messages, that was uncomfortable. And I don’t know if that’s a strategy that would work.”

He added: “One of the hardest things for us to do is lay low and be quiet and let our legal teams do it. And we don’t know if that’s the right thing to do.”