Role Call: Meghan and Harry's Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda's New Deal, and More

The Sussexes' sit-down earns Oprah a nod; Kevin Hart announces talk show; Rep. Barbara Lee earns a documentary and Reggie Bush will talk USC scandal in new doc.

By
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Shanelle Genai
and Bella Morais
Image for article titled Role Call: Meghan and Harry&#39;s Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda&#39;s New Deal, and More
Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

What’s new this week in the world of entertainment? Though the world was collectively shook this past March at the revelations put forth in the Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview, there’s no doubt that it made for great television. In fact, we know it made great TV because the Television Academy saw fit to nominate the bombshell interview for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. While Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t personally nominated, the producing team behind it and Oprah are, marking the 10th time Winfrey has been nominated for a primetime honor. Even if their interview doesn’t win, the couple may still have a chance at securing some future award recognition with the myriad projects they have in progress under their Archewell Productions banner, including a new animated show coming down the pipeline.

In a press release sent to The Root, Markle is set to executive produce a new Netflix family series, Pearl (working title) that centers around “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.” Speaking on the upcoming series, Markle shared in part: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Hair Love's Matthew Cherry Teams Up With Chaz Bottoms for New Animated Series

Image for article titled Role Call: Meghan and Harry&#39;s Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda&#39;s New Deal, and More
Illustration: Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios

Academy Award-winning director Matthew Cherry and award-winning filmmaker Chaz Bottoms are partnering up to bring a new animated musical comedy series to Netflix, titled Battu. Per a press release sent to The Root, Battu (which is a French ballet term meaning “beat”) will tell the story of “teenagers Otis and Jada—two gifted dancers in Chicago whose free-spirit and individuality often leave them as outsiders in the rigid world of mainstream dance. Together they find a home at a struggling hiplet (a style of dance combining hip-hop and ballet) studio and a family among the studio’s troupe of dancers and instructors.” The series is based off Bottoms’ short film Battu: An Animated Musical that’s currently in production. Cherry and Bottoms will serve as executive producers alongside Sam Register and Hair Love’s Monica A. Young.

Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Deal Just Got Bigger, Including 'New Revenue Streams' 

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

You and your mother swooned over Shonda Rhimes’s Netflix hit, “Bridgerton” which aired December 2020 and that one scene of Regé-Jean Page’s…yeah. With over 82 million individual membership streams that first weekend, “Bridgerton” slid into place as the most watched show in the streaming platform’s history. According to the Hollywood Reporter, on July 8, 2021, Rhimes signed another five-year deal with the streaming company offering media beyond just TV and movies—including gaming, merchandise, virtual reality and live events. The new Shondaland and Netflix deal includes funding Shondaland’s diversity initiatives which work to increase the number of Black women in the film and TV industry—and apparently involved “a significant raise” and bonuses for the producing powerhouse, with some estimating the new deal’s ultimate value at $300 million to $400 million.

There hasn’t been any further talk of the specifics of Rhimes’ new endeavors, but we already know we’re getting another three seasons of “Bridgerton,” so for now, that’s plenty to look forward to.

Kevin Hart Hosts New Talk Show on Peacock, Hart to Hart

Image for article titled Role Call: Meghan and Harry&#39;s Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda&#39;s New Deal, and More
Image: Courtesy of Peacock

In tandem with Hart’s LOL Studios, Peacock is set to debut a brand-new talk show, hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. According to a press release sent to The Root, the series, aptly titled Hart to Hart, will see Kevin in conversation with a variety of A-list stars as they discuss their goals, aspirations, journeys to stardom, life lessons and the obstacles they faced to get to where they are. Armed with a glass of wine and his signature comedic style, these “unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered,” hour-long chats will delve deep into the interests and influences of these celebs and deliver insight, truth, and enlightenment. New episodes of Hart to Hart will drop in batches with the first three episodes premiering Thursday, August 5 only on Peacock.

The Highest-Ranking African American Woman in the U.S. Congress Has an Upcoming Documentary

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks prior to State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on February 4, 2020.
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks prior to State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on February 4, 2020.
Photo: Alex Edelman (Getty Images)

If you’re a Black resident of California’s 13th congressional district, stand up and say, “My congresswoman is Black.” We’re referring to U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, the highest-ranking African American female representative in the U.S. Congress and the subject of the upcoming documentary Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power.

The doc will serve as “a portrait of Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a true pioneer on behalf of racial and economic justice and the lone voice in opposition to the authorization of military force after the September 11th attacks,” per the press release sent to The Root. Notable activists and political figures such as Danny Glover, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Alice Walker, the late Rep. John Lewis and more will be featured in the doc.

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power debuts worldwide in theaters on Aug. 20. The doc will also be available to stream via iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Chance the Rapper's Coloring Factory

Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020.
Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020.
Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

This one is for the OG Chance the Rapper fans. Let’s take you back...back into time when Chance released his Grammy-winning mixtape Coloring Book. Following that breakthrough release, the now-28-year-old rapper performed and filmed a secret concert for his biggest fans in his hometown of Chicago, naturally.

Well, per a press release sent to The Root, that never-before-seen footage is now a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World, directed by Jake Shreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns). That title sounds like Chance’s version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory!

Get into the trailer:

Magnificent Coloring World premieres Aug. 13 in Los Angeles, and Aug. 14 in New York at select AMC Theaters. Head on over to amctheatres.com to cop your presale tickets, which are now available for purchase.

Reggie Bush Set to Open Up About USC Football Scandal in New Documentary

Reggie Bush at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Reggie Bush at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: John Sciulli (Getty Images)

Reggie Bush is finally ready to tell his story. The former New Orleans Saints running back will be delving into the events surrounding the infamous USC football scandal that subsequently led to Bush’s achievements and accolades, namely his Heisman Trophy Award win, getting wiped out of NCAA records, Variety reports. Kirk Fraser has been tapped to direct the film with Bush serving as executive producer. “After all these years I’m finally ready to tell my story, I hope this can help drive change with the next generation of student athletes,” Bush explained. “We’re making some progress, but there’s still a long way to go.”

A People's History of Black Twitter is Coming to Wired

If you don’t know the cultural significance, pure joy and all around tomfoolery that is Black Twitter, then you’re about to find out. Wired Studios announced its collaboration with Culture House on a three-part docuseries, A People’s History of Black Twitter: Coming Together, by Jason Parham. The series will follow tweets that sparked movements from their point of origin to wherever they landed beyond the social media platform. Parham emphasizes social justice movements, viral trends and that ole’ regular-degular Black joy that we get when we open the app.

“What Jason’s reporting does so brilliantly is take a world as big and all-encompassing as Black Twitter, and break it down into a series of personal reflections, stories and memories that speak to the Black experience with honesty and nuance. We knew right away that this type of project isn’t something that we see enough of in media…” per a press release sent to The Root.

The first installment of A People’s History of Black Twitter: Coming Together is now available on Wired.com.

Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO

Marlon Wayans attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” at ArcLight Hollywood on August 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Marlon Wayans attends the premiere of Netflix's "Sextuplets" at ArcLight Hollywood on August 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing writer, director, producer and Aretha star Marlon Wayans knows how to do, it’s bring the funny. If you needed proof of that, look no further than his upcoming comedy special on HBO titled, You Know What It Is. Executive produced by Wayans, the special is set to revolve around his journey towards self awareness, touching on several topics ranging from dealing with his rebellious son and raising his daughter to his greatest fears. According to a press release sent to The Root, this project also marks the first work to come out of Wayans’ overall deal with HBO.

Image for article titled Role Call: Meghan and Harry&#39;s Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda&#39;s New Deal, and More
Image: HBO Max

“This shit hit different. All real shit,” the actor captioned a picture posted to Instagram. “All about my life my fears my kids my fuck ups. I own it all. Proud of my growth as a comedian.”

Marlon Wayans’ You Know What It Is drops Thursday, August 19 only on HBO Max.

