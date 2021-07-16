Role Call: Meghan and Harry's Emmy-Nominated Interview, Shonda's New Deal, and More

What’s new this week in the world of entertainment? Though the world was collectively shook this past March at the revelations put forth in the Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview, there’s no doubt that it made for great television. In fact, we know it made great TV because the Television Academy saw fit to nominate the bombshell interview for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. While Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t personally nominated, the producing team behind it and Oprah are, marking the 10th time Winfrey has been nominated for a primetime honor. Even if their interview doesn’t win, the couple may still have a chance at securing some future award recognition with the myriad projects they have in progress under their Archewell Productions banner, including a new animated show coming down the pipeline.

In a press release sent to The Root, Markle is set to executive produce a new Netflix family series, Pearl (working title) that centers around “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.” Speaking on the upcoming series, Markle shared in part: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”