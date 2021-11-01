October wrapped up with new music that was, let’s face it, a bit all over the place. Not necessarily in a bad way—but we have a new disco joint, Alicia Keys in a white gown that looks suspiciously like a wedding dress, and Megan Thee Stallion in some devil’s horn telling you to “Eat It.”

I would like to thank whoever decided that disco wasn’t dead because Keiynan Lonsdale’s, “Gods of the Disco,” is sensual, upbeat, and gives off real Yahya as Cadillac in The Get Down vibes. There’s a purple suit and everything.

Flo Milli is lookin’ real cute in the “Ice Baby” video, and even though 50 percent of it is her arguing with some Kat Williams looking-ass fool, she still manages to embody a “girl next door but could beat you up” aesthetic that she has very expertly tapped into.

First, Hot Girl Meg collabed with Popeye’s. Then she bought into the franchise. Now she is telling us to “Eat It,” but I’m absolutely positive this has nothing to do with fried chicken.

Oh, and a new Mario single to get everyone ready for cuffing season.