Dr. Funkenstein is in, y’all, and he’s pulled out his prescription pad to write us a ‘script for a daily dose of “Funk Aspirin.”



Yes, George Clinton joined Afro-Cuban artist Cimafunk on a musical journey through the intersection of Latin and funk genres. “Funk Aspirin,” which is in Spanish, is an absolute banger and the video gives off all the house party—both the actual thing and the movie—vibes that one could need on this hurricane-ass day.

There’s also some sisterhood in the house today with Shaybo and Jorja Smith’s “My Sister,” with visuals set in a beautiful church, showing the progression of two young girls’ lives from childhood through young adulthood as Shaybo and Smith act as mentors to the two. (I wish I had them as mentors…)

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign collaborated on an album which I think should be illegal because who gave those two the right to sing and dance about the things they sing and dance about? (Me, it’s me. I gave them the right.)

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko give us a glimpse into what it means to be unconditionally loved in their new track “In The Dark” which is featured in Marvel’s new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Oh. And Lucky Daye is singing alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. That’s all.