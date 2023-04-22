May 2023 Books By Black Authors We Can't Wait to Read

“Dances” tells the story of twenty-two-year-old, Cece Cordell, who is promoted to principal at the New York City Ballet. But as she tries to get used to the celebrity that comes along with being the first Black ballerina in the company’s history, she can’t help but feel like she doesn’t belong. While sorting through her feelings, she’s forced to deal with some of her demons, including her absent father and a mother who dismissed her dream. And Cece is left to choose whether she will focus on her career or try to piece her life together.