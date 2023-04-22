May 2023 Books By Black Authors We Can't Wait to Read

May is here, and we couldn’t be more excited about the great books hitting the market this month. Our list includes a beautiful children’s book about Juneteenth and a close-up look at the Shakur family. No matter what you’re into, there is something for everyone. These are the books by Black authors we can’t wait to read this May.
“Summer on Sag Harbor” by Sunny Hostin (May 2)
“Summer on Sag Harbor” is the second installment of a triology of steamy beach reads from Emmy Award-winning legal journalist and co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin. The story centers around Olivia Jones, a woman who has made a name for herself in New York City’s finance industry. After the loss of the man who served as her surrogate father, she searches for answers to the mystery surrounding the death of her biological father. And when she moves to a summer home in Sag Harbor, she finds perspective and a new community, including a sexy new neighbor who makes her reconsider her engagement.
“Big” by Vashti Harrison (May 2)
“Big” is a beautiful children’s picture book from New York Times bestselling and award-winning creator Vashti Harrison. With stunning illustrations and minimal text, she paints a beautiful picture of the power of words to both hurt and heal.
“A Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Choices” by Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson (May 2)
“A Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Choices” is a book from Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson, creators of the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast. Through their personal and often hilarious stories of their journey to motherhood, these mamas turn the definition of the perfect mother on its head and suggest that even if you are a little bad, you can still be a great mom.
“The Good Ally” by Nova Reid (May 2)
“The Good Ally” is the latest from leading anti-racism activist Nova Reid. This book is a call for readers to become better allies against systemic racism and work towards a meaningful solution.
“Pharrell-isms” by Pharrell Williams (May 2)
Rapper, singer, producer, fashion designer Pharrell Williams is everywhere. And now a new book lets you take a peek inside the mind of the artist. “Pharrell-isms” is a collection of quotes from interviews and other sources that give readers an inside look at his personality and his creative process.
“Why Fathers Cry at Night” by Kwame Alexander (May 23)
“Why Fathers Cry at Night” is the latest from New York Times bestselling author and Newbery Medalist, Kwame Alexander. The book, which puts a creative twist on the traditional memoir, features poetry, love letters, family recipes, and more to tell the stories of his family.
“Ellie Engle Saves Herself” by Leah Johnson (May 2)
“Ellie Engle Saves Herself” is the middle grade debut from award-winning YA author Leah Johnson. With a mom who is always working and a best friend who is always in the spotlight, Ellie Engle is trying to find her place. But when an earthquake hits her town, Ellie finds she has the power to bring anything back to life with her touch. When a video of her using her powers goes viral, Ellie is thrust into the spotlight and forced to figure out how to deal with her new found fame.
“The Wreck: A Daughter’s Memoir of Becoming a Mother” by Cassandra Jackson (May 16)
“The Wreck” is the latest from Cassandra Jackson, co-author of 2020’s “The Toni Morrison Book Club.” She writes a powerful story of her journey through infertility treatment to becoming a mother. She also looks back on a tragic accident that killed five members of her father’s family in the 1960s and how the medical field has foresaken Black people.
“An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created” by Santi Elijah Holley
“An Amerikan Family” is the story of the impact of Black liberation groups in America through the eyes of the Shakur family, including Assata, Tupac and his mother Afeni. Author Santi Elijah Holley uncovers the truth about this family of artists and activists and tells their story in a whole new way.
“The Three of Us” by Ore Agbaje-Williams (May 16)
“The Three of Us” is the hilarious debut novel from Ore Agbaje-Williams about marriage and friendship. The story is told in three parts over the course of one day and centers around the true confessions of a husband, his wife and her best friend.
“The God of Good Looks” by Breanne McIvor (May 16)
“The God of Good Looks” is the debut novel from Trinidadian writer Breanne Mc Ivor. The book, based on Mc Ivor’s experience as a makeup artist on the island, tells the story of a young woman who accepts a job with one of Trinidad’s most notoriously tyrannical beauty entrepreneurs. While working for him, she discovers he’s not as overbearing as everyone thinks and becomes an unlikely source of support when she needs him.
“Rhythm & Muse” by India Hill Brown (May 30)
“Rhythm & Muse” is a YA rom-com that is all about first crushes. Delia Dawson is Darren Johnson’s dream girl. The only problem is she has no idea. When she announces a theme song contest for her popular podcast, his friends decide to shoot his shot for him and submit one of his projects on his behalf.
“Dances: A Novel” by Nicole Cuffy (May 16)
“Dances” tells the story of twenty-two-year-old, Cece Cordell, who is promoted to principal at the New York City Ballet. But as she tries to get used to the celebrity that comes along with being the first Black ballerina in the company’s history, she can’t help but feel like she doesn’t belong. While sorting through her feelings, she’s forced to deal with some of her demons, including her absent father and a mother who dismissed her dream. And Cece is left to choose whether she will focus on her career or try to piece her life together.
“Did You Hear About Kitty Karr?” by Crystal Smith Paul (May 2)
“Did You Hear About Kitty Karr?” is the debut novel from Crystal Smith Paul. When Hollywood icon Kitty Karr passes away, she leaves her fortune to Elise and her sisters, members of a well-known Black Hollywood family. But as Elsie looks through the journals Kitty left behind, she learns a shocking truth about the woman she considered her mentor.
“The Night Before Freedom: A Juneteenth Story” by Glenda Armand (May 2)
“The Night Before Freedom” is picture book that tells the story of Juneteenth for young readers ages 4 - 8. With beautiful pictures and text written in the same meter as the classic The Night Before Christmas, families will love reading and learning about this important day in Black history together.