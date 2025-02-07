'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Kendrick Lamar and Other Black Rappers Who Put L.A. on the Map

Kendrick Lamar and Other Black Rappers Who Put L.A. on the Map

From Tyler the Creator to YG to Nipsey Hussle, these are the artists representing their city and paying true respect to the art form.

By
Shanelle Genai
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

While Kendrick Lamar’s history-making wins at the 2025 Grammys may still be fresh on everyone’s minds, what shouldn’t go unnoticed is the rapper’s consistent dedication to highlighting the city that shaped him into the artists he is today: Los Angeles.

Lamar, who was born and raised in Compton, has never shied away from embracing South Central L.A. nor has he departed from the cities musical influences, styles, and swag. After signging to Top Dawg Entertainement in 2005, Lamar would go on to build his credibility in L.A. which eveventually led him to forming the rap supergroup Black Hippy alongside fellow TDE labelmate and rapper Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Schoolboy Q in 2008, releasing his debut album “Section .80" in 2011, collaborating with countless rappers both from L.A. and other major cities and more.

Fast forward to today and it’s clear to see that Lamar’s influence in the Los Angeles music scene has gone far beyond the perimeter of this major city but it’s helped create a spotlight for other talent—past and present—to gain their shine too.

So it’s in that vein that we felt it fitting to take a look at a handful of other artists who have and are putting the sounds of Los Angeles on the map.

2 / 16

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre - Still D.R.E. ft. Snoop Dogg

Born and raised: Compton, South Central L.A.

Notable Achievements: Joining NWA in 1986, co-founding Death Row Records in 1991, 1992 album “The Chronic”

His other hits include: “Still D.R.E.” and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thing.”

3 / 16

The Late Nipsey Hussle

The Late Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle - Grinding All My Life / Stucc In The Grind (Official Video)

Born and raised: Crenshaw, South Central L.A.

Notable Achievements: 2013 “Crenshaw” mixtape, 2018 “Victory Lap” album receiving critical acclaim

His other hits include: “Hussle & Motivate” and “Last Time That I Checc’d.”

4 / 16

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

2Pac - All Eyez On Me

Born and raised: New York City, Baltimore

Notable Albums and Achievements: Though Shakur was from the East Coast, his move to California back in 1988 and subsequent albums like “2pocalypse Now” and “All Eyez On Me” heavily influenced the L.A. music scene. His presence also played a role in the East Coast vs. West Coast rap beef all those years ago.

His other hits include: “California Love,” and “I Get Around”

5 / 16

Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator

DOGTOOTH

Born and raised: Hawthorne

Notable Achievements: Founding Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (OFWFKTA) music collective in 2007, “Flower Boy” in 2017, “IGOR” in 2019 winning Best Rap Album at the Grammys

His other hits include: “911/Mr. Lonely” and “Earfquake.”

6 / 16

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams

Born and raised: Long Beach

Notable Achievements: Joining Death Row Records and dropping bebut album “Doggystyle” in 1993

His other hits include: “Gin and Juice” and “Beautiful (feat. Pharrell)”

7 / 16

Ice Cube

Ice Cube

Ice Cube - It Was A Good Day

Born and raised: South Central L.A.

Notable Achievements: Joining NWA in 1987 and becoming the lead rapper, going solo and dropping his debut album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” in 1990, “The Predator” album in 1992 selling over three million copies

His other hits include: “Check Yo Self” and “Really Doe.”

8 / 16

YG

YG

YG - Toot It And Boot It

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: Joining Def Jam Records in 2009, single “Toot It & Boot It” going platinum by the RIAA in 2012, debut album “My Krazy Life” hit number two on the Billboard 200 charts in 2014

His other hits include: “My Nigga” and “Who Do You Love?”

9 / 16

The Game

The Game

Bompton

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: Debut album “Untold Story” in 2004, “The Documentary” in 2005 going double platinum in the RIAA

His other hits include: “Hate It or Love It” and “Speakers on Blast.”

10 / 16

Vince Staples

Vince Staples

Vince Staples - Norf Norf (Explicit) (Official Video)

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: “Hell Can Wait” album in 2014 earned widespread acclaim and a spot on Billboard 200, XXL Freshman Class in 2015, “Norf Norf” single earned platinum certification from RIAA.

His other hits include: “Bagbak” and “So What?”

11 / 16

Schoolboy Q

Schoolboy Q

ScHoolboy Q - Man Of The Year (Official Music Video)

Born and raised: West Germany, South Central L.A.

Notable Achievements: Joining Black Hippy with Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock in 2008, debut album “Oxymoron” in 2013.

His other hits include: “Collard Greens” and “Studio (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid).”

12 / 16

Kalan.FrFr

Kalan.FrFr

KALAN.FRFR - RIGHT WIT IT (ft. Chris O’bannon & GPerico) (Official Video)

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: Signing to Roc Nation in 2021, performing with Kendrick Lamar at the “Pop Out” concert on Juneteenth in

His other hits include: “Right Wit It” and “Everybody.”

13 / 16

Westside Boogie

Westside Boogie

Boogie - Silent Ride (Official Music Video)

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: Debut mixtape “The Reach” in 2013, debut album “Everything’s For Sale” in 2019

His other hits include: “Aight” and “Sunroof”

14 / 16

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video]

Born and raised: Compton

Notable Achievements: “Feed tha Streets” album in 2017, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” album in

His other hits include: “High Fashion” and “The Box.”

15 / 16

Dom Kennedy

Dom Kennedy

Dom Kennedy - When I Come Around [HQ]

Born and raised: Leimert Park

Notable Albums and Achievements: “From the Westside With Love,” and “From the Westside With Love II.”

His other hits include: “I Love Dom” and “Still Callin.”

