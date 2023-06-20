“Play to Win” is the latest release from “Bet on It” author Jodie Slaughter. Working a dead-end job and living in her mother’s house, Miriam Butler feels like her life is going nowhere. When she finds herself the winner of a multi-million dollar jackpot, she hopes her winnings will help her make some major changes in her life – including finalizing her divorce with her estranged husband. But when she offers him a lump sum of money to end things for good, she finds out he’d rather try to win her back instead.