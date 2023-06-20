Picnics and ice cream are cool and all, but when it comes to summer, there’s nothing I love more than a good beach read. Fortunately, July is coming in hot with plenty of great titles we can’t wait to get our hands on. From a thriller written by a Black ex-Navy SEAL to a graphic novel all about Black women’s hair rituals, there is something for everyone. These are the books we can’t wait to read this July.
“Trinity” by Zelda Lockhart (July 4)
“Trinity” is a powerful novel from Zelda Lockhart that deals with the long-term effects of violence and trauma as three generations of a family try to overcome the pain of the past.
“All the Black Girls Are Activists” by EbonyJanice (July 11)
Who would Black women get to be if we did not have to create from a place of resistance? That’s the question EbonyJanice explores in “All the Black Girls Are Activists,” her new collection of essays. As more Black women prioritize self-care, her book is a love letter to them as she makes the case for embracing radical self-care - putting wellness before everything else.
“Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (July 18)
“Crook Manifesto” is the latest release from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead. The second book in a trilogy that began with “Harlem Shuffle,” Whitehead’s novel, set in 1970s New York City, follows Ray Carney, a businessman trying to leave his criminal past behind – until he needs Jackson 5 tickets for his daughter.
“One Summer in Savannah” by Terah Shelton Harris (July 4)
“One Summer in Savannah” is a powerful new novel from Terah Shelton Harris. Eight years after leaving Savannah, Georgia, Sara is forced to return when she learns that her father is ill. But when comes back, she’s forced to face memories of a painful past, including a devastating assault.
“Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller” by Remi Adeleke (July 25)
Written by former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, “Chameleon” is the first installment in the Black Box Thriller series. When a mysterious former South African commando begins taking wealthy hostages all over the world, it’s up to Nigerian-born and New York-raised Kali Kent, a chameleon in Black Box, the CIA’s elite, secret special operations branch to prevent a global tragedy.
“Once in a Blue Moon” by Sharon G. Flake (July 11)
“Once in a Blue Moon” is a beautiful story written in verse for children ages 8 - 12 about healing and redemption.
“Their Vicious Games” by Joelle Wellington (July 25)
“Their Vicious Games” is a haunting new novel by Joelle Wellington. A fight threatens Adina’s chances of acceptance into the Ivy League school of her choice. Her only option to save her future is the Finish, a mysterious high-stakes contest sponsored by the founding family of her elite, mostly-white private school. But Adina soon finds out that there is more at stake than a school acceptance – the risks of the Finish are potentially deadly.
“When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era” by Donovan X. Ramsey (July 11)
In “When Crack Was King,” journalist Donovan X. Ramsey explores the impact the crack epidemic had on our country and particularly the Black community. Ramsey traveled to cities hit hardest and spoke with addicts, activists, politicians and law enforcement officers. Through research and survivor stories, he paints a vivid picture of the devastation.
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ Guide to Excellence” by William R. Harvey (July 11)
In more than four decades as President of Hampton University, Dr. William R. Harvey has been a fierce advocate for the value of HBCUs. Now, in his new book, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ Guide to Excellence,” Harvey makes a case for the HBCU formula built on tenets like integrity, financial accountability and respect – a formula he believes has allowed these prestigious insititutions to produce notable alumni, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“So to Speak” by Terrance Hayes (July 18)
“So to Speak” is a collection of poetry from National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes, author of “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin.”
“Play to Win” by Jodie Slaughter (July 11)
“Play to Win” is the latest release from “Bet on It” author Jodie Slaughter. Working a dead-end job and living in her mother’s house, Miriam Butler feels like her life is going nowhere. When she finds herself the winner of a multi-million dollar jackpot, she hopes her winnings will help her make some major changes in her life – including finalizing her divorce with her estranged husband. But when she offers him a lump sum of money to end things for good, she finds out he’d rather try to win her back instead.
“Like Lava in My Veins” by Derrick Barnes (July 4)
“Like Lava in My Veins” is the latest children’s picture book from Derrick Barnes, the bestselling author of Crown” An Ode to the Fresh Cut.” The story centers around Bobby Beacon, a little boy with fire in his veins. When he moves to a new school to help him control his powers, he finally meets a teacher who helps him learn techniques to keep himself calm.
“Wash Day Diaries” by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith (July 5)
“Wash Day Diaries” is a graphic novel that tells the story of the ups and downs of four best friends living in the Bronx. This book pays tribute to Black women, the power of sisterhood, and the importance of our hair rituals.
“The Duchess Effect” by Tracey Livesay (July 11)
From the author of “American Royalty” comes “The Duchess Effect.” The story picks up where the last book left off. American rapper, Danielle “Duchess” Nelson and Prince Jameson have fallen in love. But now that they’ve decided to take their relationship public, can their relationship withstand the international spotlight?
“Life on Other Planets: A Memoir of Finding My Place in the Universe” by Aomawa Shields, PhD (July 11)
“Life on Other Planets” is a memoir from astronomer and astrobiologist Aomawa Shields, PhD. In the book, she writes about her journey as a Black woman in STEM and how she overcame self-doubt and negativity from others to find her place at the top of her field.