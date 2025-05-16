Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want 'Safe White Boy,' Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week

2 / 6
With President Donald Trump tearing up the White House, Democrats are scrambling to find their presidential pick for the 2028 race. It’s too early to tell who will be at the top of either party’s ticket, but already, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said donations are rolling in for one person. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Black America Reacts to Trump Welcoming White People From South Africa, a Nation That Brutalized Black People
Leave it to President Donald Trump to not only expose his racial bias but also piss Black folks off at the same damn time. Dozens of white South African “refugees” were just welcomed into the country under orders from Trump. But if you know anything about the history of white colonizers in South Africa, then Trump’s new move should scare and infuriate you. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Black folks aren’t the only ones offended by President Donald Trump’s move to welcome dozens of white South Africans into the country. The Episcopal Church is now refusing to comply with his orders, and as a consequence, the decades-long relationship between the church and the U.S. government will likely never be the same. - Phenix S Halley Read More
If we’re keeping a list of worrisome moves by President Donald Trump, his latest might crawl somewhere near the top. The Trump administration is preparing to accept a multi-million dollar gift from a foreign country, and it begs the question: Could any other president get away with this...especially our first Black president? - Phenix S Halley Read More