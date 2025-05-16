Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want 'Safe White Boy,' Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week

Politics

Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want 'Safe White Boy,' Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want &#39;Safe White Boy,&#39; Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week
Photo: Leigh Vogel (Getty Images), Jeenah Moon-Pool, Leon Neal (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images)
Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want ‘the Safest White Boy’ to Run in 2028... Here Are Some Good Options

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want &#39;Safe White Boy,&#39; Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week
Photo: Leigh Vogel (Getty Images)

With President Donald Trump tearing up the White House, Democrats are scrambling to find their presidential pick for the 2028 race. It’s too early to tell who will be at the top of either party’s ticket, but already, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said donations are rolling in for one person. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Black America Reacts to Trump Welcoming White People From South Africa, a Nation That Brutalized Black People

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want &#39;Safe White Boy,&#39; Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week
Photo: Jeenah Moon-Pool, Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Leave it to President Donald Trump to not only expose his racial bias but also piss Black folks off at the same damn time. Dozens of white South African “refugees” were just welcomed into the country under orders from Trump. But if you know anything about the history of white colonizers in South Africa, then Trump’s new move should scare and infuriate you. - Phenix S Halley Read More

The Episcopal Church Takes a Shocking Stand On Trump’s Resettling of White South Africans

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want &#39;Safe White Boy,&#39; Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Black folks aren’t the only ones offended by President Donald Trump’s move to welcome dozens of white South Africans into the country. The Episcopal Church is now refusing to comply with his orders, and as a consequence, the decades-long relationship between the church and the U.S. government will likely never be the same. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Why Obama Could’ve Never Gotten Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet as a Gift Like Trump

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Want &#39;Safe White Boy,&#39; Black America Responds to Trump Welcoming White South Africans, Why Obama Could Never Get Away With Accepting a $400 Million Jet Like Trump and Other Political News From the Week
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

If we’re keeping a list of worrisome moves by President Donald Trump, his latest might crawl somewhere near the top. The Trump administration is preparing to accept a multi-million dollar gift from a foreign country, and it begs the question: Could any other president get away with this...especially our first Black president? - Phenix S Halley Read More

