Trump Comes For Rep. Crockett Again, But Check Out How She Responded

The beef between Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and President Donald Trump just hit a new low. Crockett is no stranger to criticizing Trump, and we all know how the president gets down when it comes to throwing insults. So of course, the latest battle between the duo didn’t disappoint.

It all started when Trump joined “Meet the Press” for an hour-long interview with Kristen Welker. The discussion covered every from immigration to the future of the Republican party. “I think we have tremendous people…I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here,” Trump said of the members of his party. It didn’t take him too long for him to switch gears and attack the Democrats.

“And you know what I can’t name? I can’t name one Democrat,” he continued. “I mean, I look at the Democrats, they’re in total disarray.” Since Trump’s election, the Democratic party has been criticized for their response — or lack thereof — to Trump’s current blitz on the U.S. government. And when we talk about Democratic leaders, Crockett is surely at the top of the list of folks who constantly call out the president and Tesla CEO and DOGE Director Elon Musk.

“They have a new person named Crockett,” Trump continued being coming for her intelligence. “I watched her speak the other day. She’s definitely a low-IQ person.” Crockett isn’t the first person Trump accused of having a “low-IQ.” In fact, the insult is in the president’s regular arsenal of insults for his critics.

He continued, “And they said she’s the future of the party. I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’ I don’t know what they’re going to do.” As you can expect, it didn’t take long for the Texas congresswoman to respond to his comments about her. She took to X and read Trump for filth.

“For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” she wrote. “Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…”

Folks flooded Crockett’s replies, some in her favor while others had more colorful things to say. “Your name in is everyone’s mouth because you’re loud and you’re stupid. Unbelievably stupid. It’s embarrassing,” @HRH_SHP said. “There used to be some decorum in Congress.”

Another user, @thereallorilove, tweeted, “You’re a self-glorified hood rat. You should be honored Trump is even acknowledging you.” The president hasn’t come out in response to Crockett...yet. But we wouldn’t be shocked if he’s drafting a new insult right now.