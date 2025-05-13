The Most Brutal, and Funniest, Examples of Natasha Rothwell Trolling Trump on Twitter

The devil may work hard, but Natasha Rothwell arguably works harder—especially when it comes to trolling President Donald Trump on social media. And when we show you exactly how she’s been doing it—you’ll more than likely crack up!

Yusef Salaam: Donald Trump Pushed For Us To End Up Like Emmett Till | The 411 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump On Trial: It’s ‘Karma’ Says Central Park 5 Exoneree, 35 Years After His Wrongful Arrest | The 411

If you’re not on X/Twitter, then you may not have noticed that almost every single day since Trump was first elected president back in 2017, the “White Lotus” star has been tweeting at him. But not only has she been tweeting at him, she’s been trolling him, hurling just one simple insult every 24 hours: “@realdonaldtrump you are trash.”

Advertisement

Save for a few extra tweets about a current show she’s starring in, musical performance she’s watching or something truly random, the “Insecure” star hasn’t taken her foot off the gas when it comes to reminding the president of just how subpar she feels he is.

Advertisement

In fact, when The Root spoke with her back in 2019 about her decision to daily dump on Trump, she told us at the time:

“It’s blowing off steam at the very fundamental level. But it’s a reminder everyday that this is not normal. And I think it’s important for us to know that this current administration is not indicative of who we are as a people and it’s not representative of me. So something so silly as a tweet, ‘you are trash’ everyday, is an exercise for me to mentally check in with myself to remind myself it’s not normal, we have to fight for change.”

Advertisement

Eight years after Trump first took office, we’re back in the same boat and Rothwell’s words ring even more true. And that’s exactly why we wanted to highlight some of the best times she’s trolled him.

Mother’s Day 2025

Advertisement

Though this was a day for all mothers and mother figures to get their honor and due support, Rothwell was determined to highlight the holiday all while staying true to her routine.

“@realDonaldTrump this Mother’s Day remember you are trash and yo mama thought so, too,” she wrote which is just beautiful considering how well “yo mama” jokes used to run rampant.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving 2024

Advertisement

“@realDonaldTrump you are trash. I hope your turkey is dry and stuffed with dookie,” she wrote. And before you ask, yes she did continue to tweet on Christmas 2024, she just kept it short and simple unlike her bad turkey-wishing tweet.

May 31, 2024- President Trump’s Felony Conviction

Advertisement

On May 30, 2024, President Trump became the first former president (at the time) to be convicted of felony crimes. Seeing the news circulate online, the “How to Die Alone” star made an apropos tweet that day, keeping her tradition alive but oh, so timely.

“@realDonaldTrump you are convicted trash,” she wrote and these are just a few examples!

Advertisement

Ms. Rothwell, we thank you for your service and dedication to the cause. Your work goes before you and we’re glad to see somebody be this consistent when it comes to calling Trump out.