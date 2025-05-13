These Trump Controversies Prove Just How Wild His Time in the White House Really Is...

You’ve probably heard about how Donald Trump’s tariffs are wrecking the economy, in addition to unprecedented delays and unnecessary barriers for millions of social security beneficiaries with the help of Elon Musk, and how his administration leaked classified war plans.

Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know

But did you know that, since taking office, Trump and his administration has laid off nearly 300,000 federal workers including 80,000 VA employees. But that’s not even the half.

Advertisement

Here are some of the most outrageous things Trump has done since he’s returned to the White House.

Advertisement

● Shut down the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

● Denied FEMA assistance to tornado victims in Arkansas

● Announced plans to start garnishing the wages of 5.3 million Americans who owe money on their student loans

Advertisement

● Stopped all Department of Justice civil rights investigations and police reform agreements. Those agreements include those made in Louisville and Minneapolis after Breonna Taylor’s death and George Floyd’s murder

● Ignored a federal judge’s ruling

● Stopped USDA inspections of meat, poultry, and even milk

● Ended the program to limit salmonella in America’s poultry products

● Cut one billion for mental health programs in schools

● Signed an executive order to cancel “Sesame Street”

Meanwhile, your grocery costs keep going up.

Like the hip-hop philosopher from the People’s Republic of Brooklyn The Notorious B.I.G. once said, “If you don’t know, now you know.”