Heard of The Leverts? A Family of Gifted R&B Artists That Experienced Unspeakable Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—NOVEMBER 10: R & B group LeVert appear in a portrait taken on November 10, 1990 at Rckerfeller Center in New York City. (l to r: Marc Gordon; Gerald Levert; Sean Levert).

In the 1960s and 70s, Eddie Levert Sr. was known as one-third of the popular R&B group The O’Jays. His sons Gerald and Sean grew up watching their father perform the group’s hit songs in front of large crowds and decided they wanted to follow in his footsteps. With the help of a family friend, Marc Gordon, they started the group LeVert and ushered in a new generation of R&B music that attracted a new generation of fans. But like so many successful music groups, the pressure of fame took hold and led to tragedies that impacted the group and the Levert family.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region

This is the story of R&B legends the Leverts.

A Musical Patriarch

For the Levert family, singing is literally in their blood. Father Eddie was one of the founding members of R&B group The O’Jays, which was known in the 1960s and 70s for hit songs like “Love Train,” “Starway to Heaven” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.”

Eddie Sr. had five children, Gerald, Sean, Kandice, Eddie Jr. and Ryan.

A House Full of Music

Screenshot: YouTube Screenshot: YouTube

The Levert’s suburban Cleveland home was the place to be, with a tennis court, pool and a basement full of instruments and equipment that Gerald Levert loved to experiment with.

Although Eddie Sr. wanted all of his children to go to college, mom Martha Levert said part of him didn’t mind his sons following in his footsteps, which is one of the reasons he kept bringing new instruments into the home.

Becoming LeVert

As Gerald and Sean got more serious about their music, they brought in family friend Marc Gordon and formed the group LeVert in 1983. Gerald wrote songs for the group, while dad, Eddie focused his energy on trying to help them get their big break.

“I ran around for a whole year with their tapes,” he said in an episode of “Unsung.”

The group eventually released their debut album, 1985’s “I Get Hot” on independent label Tempre Records. The success of their first single, “I’m Still” helped them secure a contract with Atlantic Records, who was happy to have the new generation of Leverts on their team.

“The O’Jays were like the best R&B group of their time, so to have their offsprings meant a lot to us and it was really an exciting time,” said Sylvia Rhone, who was an executive at Atlantic Records at the time.

“Pop Pop Pop Goes My Mind”

LeVert’s first album on Atlantic Records was “Bloodline.” Most of the songs were written and produced by Gerald and Marc and gave the group their first major hit, “Pop Pop Pop Pop Goes My Mind,” which soared past other well-known hits like Lionel Richie’s “Dancing on the Ceiling” and Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam’s “All Cried Out” to reach the top of the R&B charts.

“Cassanova”

On their second album, executives wanted LeVert to have a song that could help them crossover from R&B to pop. And in 1987, they did just that when the group scored another hit with the upbeat R&B track “Cassanova.” The song hit number one on the R&B charts and number 5 on the pop charts.

Writing Success

As LeVert’s star was rising, Gerald and Marc also used their talents to write and produce songs for other artists, including “Written All Over Your Face” for The Rude Boys and “Games” for Chuckii Booker.

“Private Line”

In 1991, Gerald released his first solo album, “Private Line” and scored a hit with the title track.

“Baby Hold On to Me”

One of the other biggest hits from Gerald’s “Private Line” album was the ballad “Baby Hold on to Me,” a beautiful duet with his father Eddie Sr.

The End of an Era

Photo: Getty Images Al Pereira Photo: Getty Images Al Pereira

Gerald’s solo success meant the beginning of the end for LeVert. After Gerald’s solo project, the group recorded two more albums before going their separate ways.

“His brother [Sean] said if I’m not doing it with Gerald, I’m not doing it at all,” Eddie told “Unsung.”

Reinventing Himself

As the 1990s came to a close, hip-hop took over and the demand for R&B was not the same. Gerald Levert tried to reinvent himself again, joining with Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill to form the group, LSG.

However, Gerald was never able to find the same success he had with LeVert. He eventually sustained an achilles tendon injury that left him taking a combination of prescription and over the counter pain medications and impacted his ability to tour.

“I Got Your Back”

Image: Amazon.com Image: Amazon.com

Tragedy struck the musical family in 2006, when Gerald Levert passed away in his Cleveland, Ohio home on November 10 at age 40. According to the Geauga County coroner’s office, the official cause of death was “acute intoxication,” and his death was ruled an accident.

Autopsy reports revealed Gerald had a lethal combination of Vicodin, Percocet and Darvocet, along with Xanax and two over-the-counter antihistamines in his system at the time.

Sadly, Gerald’s death came just a few months after he and Eddie Sr. completed their book, “I Got Your Back: A Father and Son Keep it Real About Love, Fatherhood, Family and Friendship.”

Sean’s Passing

Photo: Getty Images Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives Photo: Getty Images Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

Two years after older brother Gerald’s passing, the family was hit by another tragedy, when Sean Levert died in an Ohio jail at age 39.

According to Cleveland.com, Sean was ordered to serve a ten-year prison term after owing more than $90,000 in unpaid child support for three children. He entered the prison on March 24. But while he was incarcerated, he was denied his anti-anxiety medication, Xanax. Six days later, Sean passed away due to the effects of withdrawal.

Gerald Gets His GRAMMY

Photo: Getty Images Vince Bucci Photo: Getty Images Vince Bucci

For Gerald Levert, the ultimate sign of success was winning a GRAMMY award, something his mother talked about in an episode of “Unsung.”

“He felt that if he got the GRAMMY, he’d have fulfilled all of the goals that he was trying to get to,” she said.

In 2008, Gerald Levert received a posthumous GRAMMY for “Best Traditional R&B Performance.” His mother Martha and brother Sean were there to receive the award on his behalf.

Another Loss

In December 2024, Eddie Levert Sr.’s youngest daughter Ryan passed away from complications with the autoimmune disease lupus. Her cousin, Gerald’s daughter Carlysa Levert, posted a beautiful tribute on Instagram on December 27, writing in part, “ I am so thankful that you don’t have to go through anymore pain. FOREVER22 🕊️💜 my sweet girl, i will miss you… my twin!”