Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Influencer Neo Langston appeared before a grand jury in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old girl who went missing last year. While Langston’s court appearance is the latest update in the shocking investigation, his connection to one suspect is raising alarms.

According to reports, Langston is the best friend of singer D4vd, who has faced scrutiny since the teen girl was found dismembered in his Tesla. We told you D4vd was finally named a suspect after the general public began speculating his involvement in Rivas’ death. He has not be arrested or charged with any crime.

Still, LAPD has been trying to get in contact with his best friend Langston for some time now. This led to the 23-year-old being arrested in Montana for failing to appear as a witness, TMZ reported. During his Wednesday (Feb. 4) court appearance, he reportedly spent 30 to 40 minutes inside the grand jury room then left without taking any questions outside.

In November, the investigative grand jury was called to look into the suspicious case of Rivas. By definition, this type of jury does not indict, but sources told TMZ it’s likely that a new jury will bring charges against a singer named D4vd, who has been deeply involved in the case.

We previously told you D4vd was named as a suspect after being repeatedly linked to the teenager before her disappearance. A police source told PEOPLE D4vd is “not cooperating” with the ongoing investigation. But the house he was renting during the time of Rivas’ disappearance continues to reveal chilling evidence “that could all be used together” to “get rid of a person,” according to the home’s owner, Mladen Trifunovic.

Trifunovic hired a private investigator of his own to investigate the alleged crime. On Tuesday (Dec. 16), the detective announced in a post on X that a Burn Cage incinerator– which is advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees– was also found inside the house.

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

The incinerator was still boxed and unused, and according to the investigator, it’s highly unlikely that the machinery was intended as a prop for a video. “Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house?” He asked, “Why would it be ordered before departing on an extended world tour? And why was it never used in any video production?”

A giant freezer was also found inside the rental, and photos and videos taken of D4vd around Sept. 2024 inside the house showed a freezer box in the background, TMZ reported. Police reportedly haven’t interrogated the singer yet because there’s still so much uncertainty connected to Rivas’ death, especially given the state her body was found in.

Rivas’ body was cut into multiple pieces, according to TMZ. She was decapitated with her arms and limbs also cut off. New details confirmed her remains were previously frozen for months before she was stuffed inside the Tesla, which is registered to D4vd. By the time she was discovered, Rivas’ body had been partially thawed. At this point in the case, authorities still haven’t identified her cause of death because of decomposition.

“We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else,” a police source said. “Springtime is the closest we’ve come to determining the time of her death. Not before then.”

She was reported missing several times over the last few years. Her family last heard from her back in 2024, we told you. Investigators believe she died in the spring before her 15th birthday. This timeframe also aligns with a questionable trip D4vd allegedly took to a remote area of Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night. One source told TMZ D4vd could have taken the body here before allegedly dismembering it and returning to L.A. And they believe the person responsible had help.

Los Angeles police also confirmed they’ve identified a second suspect– whose identity hasn’t been released to the public– who was involved “before, during, and after” Rivas’ death. When her remains were discovered, D4vd was in the middle of his world tour, we also told you. His Tesla had been impounded after sitting abandoned for weeks.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case. Los Angeles investigators are reportedly organizing a timeline.