These Are the Best Black Movies Since the Turn of the Century

Since the turn of the millennium, the silver screen has showcased a remarkable diversity of Black cinema, spanning every genre. From star-studded romantic comedies like “The Best Man” to weighty historical biopics such as “Selma,” and from completely unique works like “American Fiction” to groundbreaking horror in the vein of “Get Out”—Black cinema has experienced a truly bold, creative, and undeniable upward trajectory over the last two decades. We are absolutely here for it!

That’s precisely why we took on the Herculean task of ranking the best Black movies from every year, right up to 2026. While we fully anticipate some intense disagreements, we assure you this list is the result of meticulous consideration. At worst, this list might spark some ire; at best, it’s the perfect conversation starter to unite your group chats and ignite some truly passionate debates! You can thank us later!

2000: “The Best Man”

One of the best ways to know that a romcom is going to be good is to get an ensemble cast that’s both attractive and hilarious. Thankfully, Malcolm D. Lee gave us all that and more in “The Best Man.” This arguably set the tone for how ensemble romcom movies should go.

2001: “Training Day”

Yes we know Ethan Hawke, a white man, is a co-lead in this film. But we also know that this is Denzel Washington’s movie from start to finish. While it doesn’t compare to his performance in “Malcolm X,” it’s still a damn good movie for his end monologue alone.

2002: “Brown Sugar”

We have Taye Diggs to thank for helping “Brown Sugar” take this spot purely off the strength of how he delivered that line: “My divoooooorce” and hilariously enunciated “Richard Lawson.” Yeah, it’s too iconic.

2003: “Bad Boys II”

Hard as it may be to believe, 2003 didn’t have too many superb Black films but “Bad Boys II” was fun enough of a ride to make the cut.

2004: “Ray”

Admittedly, there were a lot of options that could’ve taken the spot for 2004, but there’s a reason why Jamie Foxx won the Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles and that’s the same reason why “Ray” took the number one spot.

2005: “Hustle & Flow”

While hearing Terence Howard saying “mayne” every five minutes in this movie was comical, him and Taraji P. Henson absolutely sold it in “Hustle & Flow” that made them an iconic duo overnight.

2006: “Dreamgirls”

Yes, we get it. Musicals aren’t for everyone. But there’s no way you saw a cast that had Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Anika Noni Rose and thought—”hmm, it’s mid.” If you did, you just might need to get your eyes and ears checked out because even for a musical, this was some great storytelling and acting.

2007: “American Gangster”

While Denzel Washington has a myriad of films that could’ve gone on this list, “American Gangster” is just one of the best. There are too many quotable lines and memorable scenes that we’d be seriously remiss if we didn’t include it.

2008: “Miracle at St. Anna”

If there was a sleeper film that should’ve gotten more recognition than it deserved, it was “Miracle at St. Anna.” There was action, drama and a completely phenomenal performance by Laz Alonso that makes you wonder just how he was able to get through filming some of these emotionally taxing scenes.

2009: “Precious”

Say what you want about representations in this movie, but what you can’t say is that Mo’Nique didn’t act her ass off in this.

2010: “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

Yes, you may be surprised that a Tyler Perry film made the cut but given the raw emotion we saw from Janet Jackson in “Why Did I Get Married Too?” and the storylines that each of these couples went through—this is one of Perry’s better franchises that brings the acting and star power everytime.

2011: “The Help”

OK, OK. This one might rile some people up again but come on—the pie scene with Octavia Spencer alone is worthy of the recognition. Be pissed all you want, but you’ve got to be honest about that!

2012: “Django Unchained”

A formerly enslaved person exacting revenge on his enslavers in a quest to get his wife?? If that’s not great Black storytelling, we don’t know what is!

2013: “42”

The late Chadwick Boseman didn’t get unofficially dubbed the master of the biopics for no reason. While “Get On Up” is a fan favorite, many loved him for his role as Jackie Robinson in “42” first. And it’s very easy to see why.

2014: “Selma”

Ava DuVernay ‘s “Selma” is one of those mandatory watches every Black History Month and MLK Jr. Day. But it’s also just a well, put together piece of cinema that proves how much of creative forces both she and all the actors present here are.

2015: “Creed”

Do you know how ballsy you have to be to take a cult classic like the “Rocky” franchise and breath all new life into it with a new character like Adonis Creed’s son? Ryan Coogler, the visionary that you are. (No wonder his projects appeared on this list three times.)

2016: “Hidden Figures”

Though there was some (warranted) chatter about the “white savior” aspect of this film, we don’t think it’s enough to negate the stellar acting prowess that was on display from Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monaé, and Octavia Spencer. Those women did those real-life hidden figures justice from where we stand.

2017: “Get Out”

Horror films were never the same after Jordan Peel dropped “Get Out.” Everyone seemingly tried to copy his flow afterwards but you know how the saying goes: “often duplicated, never replicated.”

2018: “Black Panther”

Do we really have to explain this one? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

2019: “Us”

Yes, another Jordan Peele banger made it on this list. If you weren’t there for the nearly inescapable discourse that this film caused, then we feel bad for you because the way this film got the people going was INSANE. That ending still lives rent-free in all of our minds and for good reason.

2020: “Da 5 Bloods”

Though we’re all beyond elated that Delroy Lindo finally got an Oscar nomination in 2026 for his role in “Sinners,” he should’ve gotten one six years earlier for Spike Lee’s “Da Five Bloods.” Talk about an actor at the top of his game.

2021: “Judas and the Black Messiah”

The trailer alone for Judas & the Black Messiah should be all the proof you need to understand exactly why LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya went neck and neck at the Oscars. Both of them did what needed to be done and made for a film that sticks with you long after the credits roll.

2022: “The Woman King”

Author’s note: I’m still a bit salty that the Academy didn’t see fit to nominate this film because this is one of the best films I’ve seen in years. And yes, there were some creative liberties taken, but that’s done in almost all films and shouldn’t be a deterrent! I still say it was robbed!

2023: “American Fiction”

Cord Jefferson, the brilliant director that you are. “American Fiction” is one of those movies subtly hits you across the head with a message mostly all Black people already know but in a way that still brings about fresh perspectives and nuance.

2024: “Wicked”

Even though the sequel didn’t live up to hype, “Wicked” part one definitely did what needed to be done and became a whole movement by itself. And after watching, it’s easy to see why.

2025: “Sinners”

Much like “Black Panther,” Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” will also go down in film history. We can’t wait to see the discourse that comes from it as people do their retrospectives about this genre-expansive film.

2026: TBD

Yes we know 2026 just started and so we can’t officially name the best Black movie of this year yet. But with all the creative momentum coming off the heels of “Sinners,” we’re sure there are gonna be some supremely fire projects dropping in the months to come.