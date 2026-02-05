Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim’s Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

Left: Singers Sparkle (Stephanie Edwards) and R. Kelly (Robert Sylvester Kelly) poses for photos during a break in filming of Sparkle’s video for her song, ‘Be Careful’ on location in Chicago, Illinois in December 1997. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Right: Reshona Landfair (photo credit: Jei Storm)

(UPDATED: Feb. 5, 2025)



Following an explosive interview on “CBS Mornings,” where Reshona Landfair detailed the “betrayal of her village,” Landfair explicitly identified her aunt, Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards, as being responsible for introducing her to R.Kelly. Now, Edwards is shutting down all claims, releasing a formal statement to “set the record straight.”

Previously reported by The Root, the woman once known as “Jane Doe” in the infamous R.Kelly video is now identifying as Reshona Landfair, and announced her new book, “Who’s Watching Short? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse.” During a candid conversation with CBS Mornings with journalist Jericka Duncan, revisited the moment she alleges her relationship with Kelly started.

“You say that ‘the next time we’re in the studio, you should ask Robert to be your godfather,’” Duncan recited from the book. “‘Aunt Sparkle explained that I should sit on his lap and rub his head when I ask him to be my godfather.’” Landfair confirmed that the relationship began at this moment. “That is the start of him entering into my life in a different way than just being an artist or hanging out at the studio,” Landfair said. “It became more personable at that moment.”

Landfair alleges that following this “godfather” introduction, Kelly began a pattern of grooming and inappropriate touching.

After Edwards caught wind of the interview, she took to her Instagram account to release a written statement addressing allegations thatshe played a role in her niece’s involvement with Kelly. While acknowledging she is “relieved that Reshona is finally free to speak her truth,” Edwards made it clear she had no involvement in the grooming.

“I do need to be clear about one thing,” Edwards wrote. “Any suggestion that I groomed, facilitated, or enabled harm to my niece is untrue and deeply painful, especially given my documented actions at the time and throughout.”

Edwards emphasized that she contacted DCFS after discovering that her Landfair was spending time with Kelly unsupervised. “When the tape surfaced, and the state brought charges against him in 2008, I cooperated fully and testified under oath, despite immense pressure not to do so.” Since identifying Landfair as the girl in the 2002 case, Sparkle has remained a central figure, eventually leading to the estrangement between the aunt and niece.

Kelly was acquitted in that case but was later convicted in federal trials in 2021 and 2022. Due to Edwards’ past relationship with Kelly and her “surprise” appearance on “Surviving R.Kelly,” Landfair and Edwards are currently estranged.

Edwards emphasized that it was important for her to protect her niece from abuse, even if it cost her her money and career.

As conversations began to spread online, social media began recirculating a 2022 clip of Sparkle previously defending herself against similar claims. In the video, Edwards describes the situation as a “family feud” and points the finger back at Landfair’s mother.

“My niece [is] absolutely doing the will of her Mom,” Edwards said in the 2022 video. “This is another form of the terrible decision-making of her Mom and, in my opinion, the unfortunate continuing allegiance to Robert.”

In 1997, Sparkle introduced her family to Kelly to help launch Landfair’s music career. Though the niece didn’t sign, Sparkle’s brother-in-law became Kelly’s longtime guitarist, remaining on his payroll until 2021.

“I’m saying this again to say that not all you heard from my niece… is true,” Edwards shared in the clip. “To testify that I had my niece sit on Robert’s lap, rub his head, and ask him to be her godfather is an absolute f*cking lie.”

This unfortunate situation brings a sad reality to Jay-Z’s famous line: Nobody wins when the family feuds.”