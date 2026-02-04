Lil Wayne Whines About Grammy Snub, Fans Drag Him Mercilessly

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne is seen backstage following Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Rap icon Lil Wayne set the internet ablaze after airing his frustration over a Grammys snub again — this time, for “Tha Carter VI.” Whew, fans didn’t hold back — scrolling, eye-rolling, and roasting him for his emotional venting after being overlooked. Judging by the reactions, it seems Wayne’s sympathy card has officially been revoked.

Across Twitter, the “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper faced everything from pep talks to full-blown digital “smacks” for what some saw as a desperate need for validation and “embarrassing” bellyaching — despite his status as one of hip-hop’s GOATs. The star was snubbed once in 2021 by the Grammys for his 13th studio album, “Funeral,” and after his emotional reaction to last year’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show snub in favor of Kendrick Lamar, folks say they’ve officially had enough of Tunechi’s tiny violins and salty attitude.

Lil Wayne wrote in a post on Twitter: “Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasn’t included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli,” Wayne tweeted to fans. Folks on Twitter ran knees to chest to the comment section, and the reactions were explosive to say the least.

From abrasively reminding him of his historic legacy in rap, to urging that the musician stop “begging” for validation, fans unleashed a boatload of clapbacks for the Young Money CEO.

“Gotta work harder?? For whose approval? You should know that award shows are a scam! Literally one of the goats. *smacks the back of your head*,” one fan wrote.

“Act like the goat you are and stop pissing me tf off,” a second unapologetically replied.

“This doesn’t make u humble. this makes u desperate. always somewhere begging for jayz approval. he don’t like u. u never getting one again,” a third poked.

“Bruh do you realize they are trying to erase young money, and you still begging Jayz? You didn’t learn when he played in yourself [sic] for the SB? Not taking up for Nicki is what allowed him to move in, then he came for you and Drake in one sweep. Wake yo azz up!” another responded.

One fan speculated that the industry simply doesn’t like him, claiming that his record label Young Money Entertainment — which includes beloved artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj — is under attack. “Wake up!” the fan urged.

One fan says Tunechi needs to switch his tempo, arguing that it’s about time he starts to make some “timeless, classic” music. “Twitter fingers ain’t getting you shit,” the fan darted.

