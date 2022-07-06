What Can I Do?

When considering the best way to treatment options, woman can be faced with several options. The best treatment plan is usually dependent on the number and size of fibroids a woman has, the symptoms experienced, and whether or not the woman wants to preserve the uterus.

Some women may choose to make changes to their diet and exercise regimen. Several forms of birth control, including pills and IUDs (intrauterine devices), can be used to manage heavy bleeding. There are also a variety of surgical options, which range from a myomectomy, which removes the fibroids while leaving the uterus intact, to a hysterectomy, a procedure in which a woman’s entire uterus is removed.



Talk to your doctor about the best form of treatment for you and your lifestyle. And don’t be afraid to get a second (or third) opinion, if necessary.



