July is Fibroid Awareness Month, which means it’s time to have an open and honest conversation about a condition that has wreaked havoc on women in our community. Black women are nearly three times more likely to have fibroids than white women. They are also more likely to develop them at younger ages and experience more symptoms. And while more Black women are living with fibroids, they often suffer in silence and without adequate support from healthcare providers. So from diagnosis to your treatment options, we’re here to break down what you need to know about fibroids.
What Are Fibroids?
Fibroids are benign tumors that grow in and around a woman’s uterus. Depending on the case, they can be as small as a seed or as large as a melon.
Who Gets Them?
Any woman of childbearing age can develop uterine fibroids. And although doctors still don’t know exactly what causes them, they have narrowed down a few factors that may place certain women at greater risk, including a genetic history of fibroids, obesity and a red meat-heavy diet. African-American women are also more likely to develop fibroids than any other racial or ethnic group.
What Are The Symptoms?
Some women live with fibroids and have no symptoms. But depending on the size, location and number of fibroids, others can experience debilitating symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic or low back pain, frequent urination and infertility. Some women will also experience an enlargement of the abdomen that can cause them to look pregnant.
Women who experience heavy periods due to fibroids may also develop anemia, a condition in which the blood don’t have enough healthy red blood cells to bring oxygen to the body’s tissues. This may cause them to feel tired or sluggish.
How Are They Diagnosed?
Your doctor can often find fibroids during a routine pelvic exam. They may order a series of imaging tests, including an ultrasound, MRI or CT scan to confirm the diagnosis.
Are They Dangerous?
In most cases, fibroids are noncancerous and don’t put women at greater risk for uterine cancer. According to Johns Hopkins, 99 percent of fibroid cases are classified as noncancerous.
What Can I Do?
When considering the best way to treatment options, woman can be faced with several options. The best treatment plan is usually dependent on the number and size of fibroids a woman has, the symptoms experienced, and whether or not the woman wants to preserve the uterus.
Some women may choose to make changes to their diet and exercise regimen. Several forms of birth control, including pills and IUDs (intrauterine devices), can be used to manage heavy bleeding. There are also a variety of surgical options, which range from a myomectomy, which removes the fibroids while leaving the uterus intact, to a hysterectomy, a procedure in which a woman’s entire uterus is removed.
Talk to your doctor about the best form of treatment for you and your lifestyle. And don’t be afraid to get a second (or third) opinion, if necessary.
