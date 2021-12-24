Warning: spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If…?, Loki and WandaVision! Seriously, if you’re not 100% caught up on the MCU, stop reading now!



While we’re still all on that collective Spider-Man: No Way Home high, let’s talk about what Marvel Studios has planned in 2022. Yes, we know the company is notoriously secretive and puts the CIA to shame, but we’re still going to put together a Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline of what we know. We might even sprinkle in a few rumors, educated guesses and some wishful thinking. Between films and Disney+ series, there’s a lot to get excited for. The way Phase 4 has been set up, we clearly have to watch it all, so this is every Marvel Studios project coming in 2022.