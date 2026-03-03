Even More Legit Black Horror Movies and Shows to Watch, In Honor of ‘Scary Movie 6’

Screenshot: YouTube/Warner Bros.

In honor of the upcoming release of “Scary Movie 6,” horror movies are back in the cultural and social media conversations. While Black characters haven’t always had the best luck in the genre, we’ve experienced a resurgence lately. Ryan Coogler, Lee Daniels and Jordan Peele are some of the filmmakers bringing Black voices to the realm of horror. We’re also seeing stars like Michael B. Jordan, Luke James, Niecy Nash, Keke Palmer and more breathe new life into these stories.

And now that the Wayans brothers are coming back with their latest non-scary, scary movie, we thought it was a good time to highlight some thrilling and unpredictable movies and series to watch. So, in an effort to save you the trouble of aimlessly scrolling through your streaming apps, check out some of our fan favorite Black horror movies and shows!

“Us”

Jordan Peele’s “Us” is one of his best horror films by far. (To be fair, “Get Out” is still a masterpiece, but this was a solid second film.)

“Spell”

This trailer alone is giving all sorts of spooky-ooky vibes, so press play at your own risk!

“Ma”

Who knew we needed Octavia Spencer to play a deranged woman, but we’re so glad she did!

“Sinners”- HBO Max, Prime Video

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” was one of the best films of 2025. Who knew vampires, the blues in the Jim Crow-era South, and seeing Michael B. Jordan playing twin brothers would be the perfect recipe to deliver such an enjoyable horror film? If you haven’t checked it out by now, do yourself a favor and get to it expeditiously. You won’t regret it!

“Him”- Prime Video, AppleTV+, Fandango

You already know a film is gonna be good when Marlon Wayans gets into his dramatic bag, and that’s exactly what he did in the Jordan Peele-produced film “Him.” But this time around, Wayans leans more spooky and sinister and delivers what some viewers have described as his best performance in years. Newcomer Tyriq Withers holds his own, too, so don’t sleep on that— check it out!

“Them: The Scare”- Prime Video

Most people may know Luke James for his superb vocals or his dramatic acting on “The Chi,” but he turns things all the way up in the hella creepy and spooked out series, “Them: The Scare.” Trust us when we say, you’re in for a whole ride and a half with this show.

“Grotesquerie”- Hulu

Another show to tap into is the Niecy Nash-led Hulu series, “Grotesquerie.” With a supporting cast that includes Courtney B. Vance, Travis Kelce, and Nicolas Alexander Chavez, this project is truly one that lives up to its namesake and delivers some moving performances.

“The Man in My Basement” – Hulu

A new film to add to your queue is “The Man in My Basement,” inspired by Walter Mosley’s book of the same name. But you might want to really lock in for this one because the way Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe are breaking it down, you’re gonna want to be tapped in to really get to the root of what’s going on. Be prepared to be equal parts creeped out— and enraged.



“Imaginary” – Starz, Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV

DeWanda Wise must save her daughter from the truth behind her childhood imaginary friend in “Imaginary.” Spoiler alert: the stuffed bear is not as cute as it looks, and the trailer turns a classic Temptations love song into a super creepy ballad.

“Scare Tactics” – Peacock

The prank show returns with Jordan Peele as one of its producers, so you know it’s way more messed up this time. People play horrifying pranks on their friends, then laugh at their trauma. If you make me think our Airbnb is haunted, we are no longer friends, and you’re walking home.

“The Deliverance” – Netflix

This buzzy Lee Daniels movie is absolutely bonkers and hilarious, but it’s also very creepy. It’s a lot fun and perfect for a spooky season movie night.

“FROM” – MGM+

This extremely creepy series chronicles the residents of a small town who are trapped by mysterious, deadly monsters. As the citizens try to survive their ordeal and unravel secrets, they deal with increasing tensions. Do not watch this one with the lights off.

“The Blackening” – Starz

This hilarious film effortlessly blends horror tropes with an examination of Blackness. You just might be too busy laughing to be scared.

“Black Mirror” – Netflix

What makes “Black Mirror” so terrifying is that a lot of its stories are totally plausible. Seriously, how many videos of robot dogs have you seen on social media?

“Talk to Me” – Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

These kids find out what happens when you play the weird, old game they find in the basement of a creepy house. Some folks will never learn. SMH.

“Get Out” – Peacock

There may be no film on this list scarier for Black folks than “Get Out.” Jordan Peele brilliantly explores all of our worst fears about white people in real life, while Lil Rel Howery acts as the audience’s voice.

“Us” – Peacock, Hulu, Disney+

It’s Lupita Nyong’o’s creepy voice that gets us in Jordan Peele’s scary identity tale.

“Nope” – Starz

The Jordan Peele trilogy wraps up with his weird alien story that we’re still trying to completely figure out. Watch all three back-to-back-to-back and plan to stay up all night— with the lights on.

“Swarm” – Prime Video

Photo: Prime Video Photo: Prime Video

Dominique Fishback puts the fanatic in fan as the biggest admirer of a very familiar pop star named Ni’Jah.

“His House” – Netflix

Guilt and grief are so palable they’re seen as actual ghosts in this story of African refugees trying to make a new life in England.

“Blade Trilogy” – Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV

If you’re still excited about Wesley Snipes big return as the DayWalker in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” now is the time to back and check out the original movies.

“Tales From the Hood” – Peacock

This very ‘90s film features three extremely scary stories set against the backdrop of an unusual funeral home.

“Bones” – Tubi

Snoop Dogg wants revenge on those responsible for his murder, and he’s a compelling, scary figure.

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” – amc+

Photo: AMC Networks Photo: AMC Networks

In this adaptation of the popular Anne Rice book, Jacob Anderson’s Louis adds so many fascinating layers to the character, and he’s finally not being overshadowed by the far more flashy Lestat.

“Lovecraft Country” – Max

Photo: Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Photo: Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors lead a captivating combination of race and the supernatural in the Jim Crow south. We were still holding out hope for a Season 2, but it was officially cancelled after one season.

“Candyman” (1992) – Peacock

Screenshot: ScreamFactoryTV/YouTube Screenshot: ScreamFactoryTV/YouTube

Tony Todd was typecast as the mysterious stranger who single handedly terrified an entire generation of moviegoers.

“Candyman” (2021) – Prime Video

When you’re going to remake a classic, it’s all about the casting. We thought no one could live up to Tony Todd’s frightening legacy, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is both captivating and scary. We know we should look away, but we can’t.