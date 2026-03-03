Why The ‘Scary Movie 6’ Trailer Has Black Fans Going Crazy

Well, it’s official: the Wayans brothers are back in their movie bag and are bringing “Scary Movie 6” back to audiences. The official trailer dropped on Monday, just days after “Scream 7″—the movie that the horror parody film franchise is based on—came to theaters over the weekend. And judging by fan reactions on social media, it looks like the Wayans family may have another hit on their hands.

As we previously told you, the franchise went from good to bad, according to a previous interview Marlon Wayans did with Shannon Sharpe, who explained about how a bad Hollywood deal and negotiations kept them from coming back to the table to do the third, fourth, and fifth iteration of the movie and that it was “stolen” by Harvey Weinstein years ago. But now, it looks like whatever legal things needed to be taken care of have been resolved, because the original squad who brought the ridiculous franchise to us all from the start is back together again.

In the trailer, it’s clear that nearly every single cast member from the original film is in this upcoming film, including Shawn and Marlon Wayans, their sister Kim, Regina Hall, Anna Faris and more. Like the original, the horror movies set to be parodied include: “Sinners,” “Weapons,” “A Quiet Place,” “Scream,” “Ma,” “Longlegs,” “The Substance,” “Smile,” “Get Out,” and more.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marlon spoke on finally doing this film, 25 years after the first one, saying in a new interview: “I got me and my brothers together to come back to a franchise that we were removed from. I think the assignment is to bring back the cast, bring back me and my brothers working together, and to bring back big-ass laughs. The world needs a big-ass laugh.”

Naturally, once the trailer leaked online, many folks had swift reactions, with a large majority of Black folks expressing their excitement that this type of “IDGAF” comedy would be coming back to the big screen.

“Scary Movie 6 genuinely feels like it gonna be on the same wavelength that was 1 & 2. Gonna be actually funny and make people cry about some of the jokes. Gonna be fun when June comes around,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“The trailer for Scary Movie 6 looks just as ignorant as the first 5 movies and I’m so happy about that, WE’RE SO BACK,” said another.

Another user wrote: “Scary Movie 6 is about to bring back that type of Comedy that don’t give a fuck. I missed that so much.”

Other fans were excited that the old band is getting back together.

Added another, “All I had to see was Regina Hall. I’m in.”

“Having the entire cast back is seriously generational, like a high school reunion but better,” one person said.

“Scary Movie 6” hits theaters June 12. Check out the trailer below.