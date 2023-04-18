More Details Are Trickling Out About Frank Ocean’s Failed Coachella Set

Frank Ocean’s set at Coachella 2023 has been the source of every music fan’s ire for the past 48 hours. E ven those who did not attend.

For fans who were fortunate enough to go to the show on Sunday night in the desert , they felt like they were scammed out of a good performance. On social media, attendees complained about Ocean being an hour late to his set, allowing the DJ to play 10 minutes mid-show, lip-syncing some songs, not singing other songs at all, and ending the show earlier than expected because of the city’s “curfew.”

For those who were too broke to attend the show (like me), our frustration came from Coachella canceling the live stream for Ocean’s much-anticipated performance nearly three hours before his set was scheduled to start.

All parties involved were hurt, including me. But, as more details emerge about the talented singer’s unorganized performance, I’m not sure what to feel.

Why was his set delayed?

Originally, I thought I knew exactly who and what I needed to be angry with. Firstly, I was frustrated with Ocean for showing up late to his set, which caused an inconvenience for fans and the people organizing the show.

Secondly, I was annoyed with Coachella for canceling the live stream. I understand that his show got delayed because of his tardiness, but doesn’t that give people more time to prepare for a live stream and ensure that no technical difficulties occur while fans are watching at home? What the hell happened?

But on Monday, the source of my anger changed when a representative for Ocean reached out t o The Root and explained that o ne of the reasons the talented singer’s set was all over the place was because he reportedly suffered an injury.

According to the “Forrest Gump” singer’s rep, o riginally, the set list for Ocean’s show had more than 20 songs, plus remixed and reworked versions of the tracks to show something new to fans. There was initially an ice rink on the stage and a plethora of dancers dressed in custom Prada. Reportedly, t he organizers at Coachella fell in love with the show and had it been performed as originally intended, I ’m sure fans would have as well.



But, just hours before the set was to begin, Ocean decided that he did not want the original idea for the show and the entire idea was scrapped. Initially thought to be a creative decision, it turns out that the cause for the show change was an ankle injury the Blonde singer suffered earlier in the week during rehearsals.

As a result, his reps claim that he was advised by his doctor to adjust the stage production. No ice rink, no ice skaters, n o memorable show. Just a night filled with confusion and frustration.

Other theories for the show’s result

Honestly, it’s hard for me to be angry with Frank or Coachella if the changes to the show were the result of the singer’s ankle injury (which I’m not sure I actually believe). But others who were in attendance at the show shared their frustration with what Ocean had to say, which does not give me a good taste in my mouth.

Privileged assholes (i.e. Frank Ocean fans) on social media voiced anger over the Channel Orange singer speaking to the crowd instead of performing. Video shows Ocean reflecting during his set on life after losing his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, three years ago in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Believe it or not, people were citing this as a reason for them to be frustrated with Frank’s performance! Look, fans can get mad about production, tardiness, the lack of creativity, lip-synching, DJs, ice rinks or whatever BS, but being angry at the man for talking about his brother instead of singing a hit record is classless.



Part of the reason fans love music, especially Frank’s, is that he’s extremely honest and open about his emotions. Despite being under the radar in public, Frank is an open book when an album drops, and it makes for a more impactful and enjoyable experience.

Fans can criticize the logistics surrounding his show, but don’t come around with complaints about him showing up to a show and talking about his dead brother. That ain’t it.