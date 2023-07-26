Beyoncé's Fabulous Fashion Moments From the Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has touched down in the U.S. During the European leg she donned some of the most unique, elegant and even eyebrow-raising outfits of her career, so we can’t wait to see what other creative pieces she has in the works. Which would you rock if you could?
May 10- Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé officially kicked off the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, sporting this sparkly jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen.
May 10- Stockholm, Sweden
On the Renaissance Tour, one of Beyoncé’s most iconic outfits is this nude-colored Loewe catsuit with hand designs over her body!
May 29- London, England
The brand, Roksanda, created this custom electric blue catsuit with a unique overlay.
May 29- London, England
Beyoncé looked like a true “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” in this silver bodysuit by Courrèges in London, England.
May 29- London, England
The “CUFF IT” singer is the true Queen Bey! This campy costume is by the brand Mugler. Love it!
May 29- London, England
Bey paid homage to her Lemonade era with this wide-brimmed hat! Her all-red bedazzled outfit is by the popular brand Off-White.
May 30- London, England
Alexander Wang created this fabulous wine-red minidress! Even the pianist is admiring the beauty!
May 30- London, England
Just like those signs say in the audience, this look is a 10! This rainbow chromatic outfit was made by David Koma.
May 30- London, England
Beyoncé flew above the audience looking like a disco ball in London, England wearing this Coperni fit.
June 17- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Is that a UFO? Nope, it’s Beyoncé’s hat! She continued her outer space theme with this black and silver bodysuit by Gucci and sparkly sunglasses.
June 17- Amsterdam, Netherlands
This angelic mesh minidress with an attached iridescent cape was created by Iris van Herpen for the Amsterdam, Netherlands show.
June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé hit up some of her favorite Black designers to celebrate Juneteenth! Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo created this Jessica Rabbit-esque red dress for the show.
June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Black brand Feben designed this red, nude, and white catsuit for the Juneteenth show.
June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Yoncé decided to highlight her own brand, Ivy Park, on the road! Her newest collection is an explosion of pink outfits with disco-inspired silhouettes.
June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Olivier Rousteing showed off his signature military-like structure with this silver bodysuit for the “CHURCH GIRL” singer.
June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bey wore a non-sparkly version of the all-red bodysuit and cropped jacket outfit for the Amsterdam show.
June 27- Warsaw, Poland
The “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” wore money green as she once again floated above Club Renaissance in Warsaw, Poland.
June 27- Warsaw, Poland
Yoncé wore this mesh dress with gorgeous chains and diamonds by the coveted brand Elie Saab Haute Couture.
June 28- Warsaw, Poland
Olivier Rousteing once again created a lovely outfit for Bey! This silver sequin dress with a fan silhouette was perfect for this tour.
June 28- Warsaw, Poland
Now this is the drama we like to see! This hat with holes for her eyes is everything! This outfit was created by Richard Quinn.
July 8- Toronto, Ontario
Okay, body! The “VIRGO’S GROOVE” singer showed off her toned legs with this super mini dress by Elsa Peretti.
July 8- Toronto, Ontario
This might be a throwback to her Destiny’s Child “Soldier” days! Bey created this army print outfit for her Ivy Park brand.
July 22- Chicago, Illinois
Miss Barbie is here! Bey wore this all-pink outfit by Acne Studios for the Chicago show in July!
July 22- Chicago, Illinois
Schiaparelli, the brand known for some of the most iconic fashions of today, designed this black dress and cape for Bey! Stunning!
July 22- Chicago, Illinois
Everyone should thank Sasha Fierce for giving us some of the most fly fits we’ve seen on a tour! This white catsuit with body chains was made by Marine Serre.