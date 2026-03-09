The Outrageous Reason Why a Cali. Teacher Allegedly Gave Little Children Edibles

A 59-year-old substitute teacher in California is at the center of a legal firestorm after allegedly distributing exotic, 20mg THC-infused gummies to not one, not two, but three elementary-aged students. Now, the students’ families are demanding accountability from the teacher, the school and the school district with a lawsuit.

It was a quiet afternoon at Sierra Elementary School’s after-school program in Lancaster, about an hour north of Los Angeles, on April 3, 2025, when substitute teacher Felicia Boyd allegedly wanted to celebrate an eight-year-old student’s birthday. However, the supposed celebration ended in a medical emergency due to poisoning treatment instead.

Boyd is accused of giving the birthday boy and his two brothers—ages 8 to 11— exotic dragonfruit-flavored Nano Gummies while supervising them, WKRC 12 Los Angeles reported.

The gummies’ bright pink packet, boasting “2000mg THC per bag” that promises to “melt your worries away with every bite and feel the relaxation you crave after a hard day,” said each gummy contains 20mg of THC. That amount is considered a large dose, especially for a child weighing under 100 pounds. “Whatever you need, these gummies will get the job done,” the packet reads. “Or get the party started and feel the juice flowing through your veins with just one gummy!!!”

The boys, identified only as A.V., J.V. and S.V, reportedly became “lethargic and ill” after consuming the gummies. When they were picked up by their grandfather, their aunt told the Daily Mail how one was “not feeling good” and couldn’t feel their entire body.

“They were all scared,” the boy’s aunt added. “He told me it was some gummies that the teacher had given them.” Now, the students’ families are suing.

The boys, through their guardian, are suing for negligence, negligent hiring, supervision, training and retention and battery. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 17, alleged the “Plaintiffs sustained physical, mental and severe emotional injuries.”

When the Daily Mail contacted Boyd by phone, she allegedly took a long pause when asked about the reported gummy incident, allegedly replying, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” Attorneys are scheduled to appear in court for the case on June 15.

The California Department of Public Health warns parents that children can often mistake edibles for regular candy and that their bodies are more sensitive to cannabis. In case of emergency, parents should call poison control if their child ingests cannabis.