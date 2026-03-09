Here’s Everything We Know About Zendaya and Tom Holland’s ‘Wedding’

Ever since Law Roach let slip on the red carpet that Zendaya and Tom Holland had allegedly gotten married in secret, the internet has been in a frenzy trying to confirm whether it is true. On X and TikTok timelines, folks have been going crazy over AI-generated pics of the young couple’s wedding, and others have been trying to guess the potential wedding venue. While we can understand the excitement of one of Hollywood’s cutest couples getting hitched, we can’t get ahead of ourselves without Zendaya and Tom Holland confirming anything. So, while we wait for an official answer, here is everything that we can confirm about their relationship.

Couple Goes Public In 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland are notoriously private about their lives, especially their relationship. However, after years of online speculation and their obvious chemistry during “Spider-Man” press tours, the couple went public in 2021 after being caught kissing in their car by paparazzi, according to Elle.

Rumored Engagement and Pregnancy In 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen departing their hotel on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As excited fans do, folks got ahead of themselves in 2022 when rumors began circulating on X that the couple had secretly gotten engaged, with some even believing that Zendaya was pregnant, according to The Root. This little tidbit of gossip, however, turned out to be false.

Another Rumored Engagement in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – May 4: Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 4, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Now, we all know that both Zendaya’s and Tom Holland’s families respect the fact that they want to live a private life. In January 2025, Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, shut down rumors of Tom Holland and Zendaya getting engaged during the holidays in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail. “That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.

The First Sight Of A Ring!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya, ring detail, attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Later that month, Zendaya surprised everyone when she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet with what looked like an engagement ring on her finger. Although the actress never explicitly said anything, it was enough to make folks on the timeline lose their minds as they wondered whether it was true or just another rumor like in 2022, especially after her dad’s comments.

It’s Official!

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Back in October of 2025, while on a panel to promote his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero, Tom Holland confirmed the engagement by correcting an interviewer who called Zendaya his girlfriend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“We had the launch party (for Bero) in New York, I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend,” the interviewer states, before Holland chuckles and gently says, “Fiancée.”

Secret Wedding

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tom Holland (L) and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This all brings us to last week, when Law Roach sparked conversation online by telling fans they had missed the wedding.”The wedding has already happened, you missed it,” he told Access Hollywood before walking away, chuckling. Not only did Roach joke about the secret wedding, but Zendaya’s mom, Claire Maree Stoermer, also hinted at it as she reposted the viral clip in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Zendaya Spotted Wearing a Wedding Band

Zendaya was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring. https://t.co/RvuE6mXtB6 — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) February 20, 2026

While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news, at the end of February, Zendaya was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a wedding band, which seems to align with what Law Roach revealed to Access Hollywood. And if the couple is sticking by their private tradition, it could be a subtle way of letting folks know they have indeed tied the knot. But for now, we won’t know for sure until they call each other husband or wife in their upcoming press tours for “Spider-Man” and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”