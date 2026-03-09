Here’s Everything We Know About Zendaya and Tom Holland’s ‘Wedding’

Ever since Law Roach let slip on the red carpet that Zendaya and Tom Holland had allegedly gotten married in secret, the internet has been in a frenzy trying to confirm whether it is true. On X and TikTok timelines, folks have been going crazy over AI-generated pics of the young couple’s wedding, and others have been trying to guess the potential wedding venue. While we can understand the excitement of one of Hollywood’s cutest couples getting hitched, we can’t get ahead of ourselves without Zendaya and Tom Holland confirming anything. So, while we wait for an official answer, here is everything that we can confirm about their relationship.
Suggested Reading
Couple Goes Public In 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland are notoriously private about their lives, especially their relationship. However, after years of online speculation and their obvious chemistry during “Spider-Man” press tours, the couple went public in 2021 after being caught kissing in their car by paparazzi, according to Elle.
Rumored Engagement and Pregnancy In 2022
As excited fans do, folks got ahead of themselves in 2022 when rumors began circulating on X that the couple had secretly gotten engaged, with some even believing that Zendaya was pregnant, according to The Root. This little tidbit of gossip, however, turned out to be false.
Another Rumored Engagement in 2025
Now, we all know that both Zendaya’s and Tom Holland’s families respect the fact that they want to live a private life. In January 2025, Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, shut down rumors of Tom Holland and Zendaya getting engaged during the holidays in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail. “That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.
The First Sight Of A Ring!
Later that month, Zendaya surprised everyone when she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet with what looked like an engagement ring on her finger. Although the actress never explicitly said anything, it was enough to make folks on the timeline lose their minds as they wondered whether it was true or just another rumor like in 2022, especially after her dad’s comments.
It’s Official!
Back in October of 2025, while on a panel to promote his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero, Tom Holland confirmed the engagement by correcting an interviewer who called Zendaya his girlfriend, according to Entertainment Tonight.
“We had the launch party (for Bero) in New York, I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend,” the interviewer states, before Holland chuckles and gently says, “Fiancée.”
Secret Wedding
This all brings us to last week, when Law Roach sparked conversation online by telling fans they had missed the wedding.”The wedding has already happened, you missed it,” he told Access Hollywood before walking away, chuckling. Not only did Roach joke about the secret wedding, but Zendaya’s mom, Claire Maree Stoermer, also hinted at it as she reposted the viral clip in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
Zendaya Spotted Wearing a Wedding Band
While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news, at the end of February, Zendaya was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a wedding band, which seems to align with what Law Roach revealed to Access Hollywood. And if the couple is sticking by their private tradition, it could be a subtle way of letting folks know they have indeed tied the knot. But for now, we won’t know for sure until they call each other husband or wife in their upcoming press tours for “Spider-Man” and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.