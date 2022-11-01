For those of us who have been following the Williams sisters since the beginning of their careers, it seems like they just came on the scene yesterday. However, Venus Williams reminded us all how old we are with an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of her professional tennis debut.



The groundbreaking athlete marked the day she first captivated tennis fans, writing, “On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it.”

The tennis world responded to the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s post with congratulations. French Open finalist Coco Gauff simply wrote, “Queen,” while American star Reilly Opelka called Venus, “My idol!”

When her sister, Serena Williams, announced earlier this year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” many fans and analysts wondered if Venus would follow suit and move on from the sport. The five-time Wimbledon champion maintained her support for Serena and reiterated how much she enjoys competing.

The 42-year-old legend hasn’t played as much recently, only competing in five events this year. She played both singles and doubles with Serena at the 2022 US Open in August, losing in the first round of both matches. It’s true that the five-time Olympic medalist hasn’t reached her former World No. 1 level of play lately, but when she’s on the court, it’s clear how much she still loves the sport.

Though it’s too early to start making plans for the 2023 Australian Open, if she wants to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis season, Venus will need a wild card entry.