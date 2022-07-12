You can call her a world-famous supermodel, an actress and a mom. And now, you can call Naomi Campbell a doctor. That’s right, the University for the Creative Arts presented Campbell with an honorary doctorate at their July 7 graduation ceremony in London. She accepted the award looking flawless in a beige Burberry jumpsuit underneath the school’s cap and gown. But would you expect anything less from the 52-year-old who always serves us a look?



As she took the stage to accept her degree, Campbell left the new graduates with some words of wisdom. “Never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself,” she said. And Campbell is still reveling in her new honor. The supermodel expressed her appreciation for the honor and shared some encouraging words for her fellow graduates in a July 11 Instagram post, writing:

“Graduation Day, I’m beyond words of gratitude and emotion to receive such an honor from @unicreativearts. Thank you for the warm embrace class of 20 , 21, 22 .. You are our future creatives and cannot wait to see your contribution to the world.”

In addition to thanking the university faculty and staff, Campbell also used the post to thank her mother and daughter, writing:

“Thank you to my mother @valeriemorriscampbell & my family for standing by side .. and my chosen family .. And thank you to my higher power GOD Almighty for guiding me each day .. and my biggest blessing my daughter ., ❤️🙏🏾”

Campbell has had a lot to celebrate lately. She shocked fans when she announced the birth of her daughter in May 2021 on Instagram, sharing a picture holding her new baby’s feet. She captioned the sweet photo, “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”